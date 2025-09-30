Woody Marks Is Poised For League Winning Production In Week 5 And Beyond
Houston Texans rookie running back Woody Marks surpassed veteran Nick Chubb as the team's lead back in Week 4 and was a league winner for any teams that started him. Marks ran the ball 17 times for 69 yards and a touchdown, while tacking on an additional 50 yards and a touchdown on four catches through the air. It was a huge breakout game, and we don't expect him or the team to ever look back.
Woody Marks Leapfrogs Nick Chubb On Houston Texans' Depth Chart
Chubb carried the ball just 13 times for 47 yards and caught both of his targets for 15 yards. He has been unimpressive all season, and Marks clearly looks like the superior back when you watch them both run. The Texans are going to continue to lean on their rookie runner more and more as we move forward and get deeper into the season.
Woody Marks Week 5 Fantasy Football Outlook
Marks has a real shot to be a league winner again in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. No team has allowed more fantasy points per game this season to running backs. Through four games, they've allowed a total of 665 yards from scrimmage and a league-high seven touchdowns to the position. They have been a dream matchup for running backs even when healthy, but they are not healthy heading into Week 5.
Woody Marks Against A Banged Up Baltimore Ravens Defense
They have lost their top defensive tackle, Nnamdi Madubuike, for the season with a neck injury, star linebacker and the team's leading tackler, Roquan Smith, is going to miss time with a hamstring injury, and former Pro Bowl linebacker Kyle Van Noy is questionable to play in Week 5. The injuries for Baltimore have been brutal and have hit them hard.
Speaking of Ravens' injuries, starting quarterback Lamar Jackson could also miss this game due to an injured hamstring. If he can't go, it wildly swings the game script in favor of Marks and the Texans' rushing attack. With Cooper Rush under center for Baltimore, Houston has a much better chance to build a lead and have an opportunity to run the ball consistently in the second half of the game. It should also lead to more ball control for the Texans.
Last week was not a fluke, and Marks is going to show you exactly why in Week 5. If you started him last week, he rewarded you for putting him into your lineups. You will once again be rewarded in Week 5 when you start Marks because he will again be a league winner.