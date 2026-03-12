A.J. Brown’s Fantasy Football Value Could Explode in Potential Denver Broncos Trade

Free agency officially opened yesterday, and the legal tampering period opened up on Monday. There have been a lot of big moves already made, but we are still waiting for one of the biggest dominoes to fall.

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to trade their star wide receiver, AJ Brown, at some point this offseason. Many expected he'd already be on the move by now, but there is a chance that he could stick around in Philadelphia until the NFL Draft in April. Either way, we would be shocked if he's still on the team next season because there are plenty of teams that will be interested in the star receiver. After tons of rumors circulating a potential Brown to New England deal, the Romeo Doubs signing has put a halt on that potential landing spot.

The Patriots are now an unlikely landing spot for AJ Brown after signing Romeo Doubs, per @RapSheet.



The Eagles and New England had been in contact over the past week before Doubs was signed today to a four-year, $70 million deal. pic.twitter.com/qxv1TjjKsr — Evan Sidery (@esidery) March 10, 2026

There are still teams left who need a difference-making WR1 and have the assets to acquire him. They could just be waiting for the asking price to come down because they know the Eagles want to move on from him. However, we wouldn't be shocked if he was traded as soon as this weekend. While the New England Patriots are the favorite to land him, there is a dark-horse candidate who could swoop in and land Brown.

Denver Broncos - Philadelphia Eagles Mock Trade

Denver Broncos Receive

WR - AJ Brown

Philadelphia Eagles Receive

2026 First Round Pick

2026 Fourth Round Pick (Pick 130 Overall)

Fantasy Football Impact

Brown should see his fantasy value spike as the true WR1 in a more pass-heavy Broncos defense. Perhaps more importantly, his production should be much more consistent. In Philadelphia, he was still outstanding and had a ton of monster performances; however, over the past two seasons, he's also had plenty of dud games and has been significantly less reliable than he had been in the past. In Denver, he should be a much more reliable option with just as much upside as he's shown in Philly.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) rolls out to pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Adding Brown would give Bo Nix the true WR1 that he has lacked over the first two years of his career. Courtland Sutton is a fine option, but he's been a middling WR1 over the past few seasons in Denver. The addition of Brown would be a true game-changer for a young quarterback on the rise, who the team hopes can take them to a Super Bowl championship. Brown is still one of the best wide receivers in the league, and could put them over the top as a championship-caliber team.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Philadelphia Eagles

It has become abundantly clear that it is time for both the Eagles and Brown to move on. Brown wants to be utilized more heavily, and the Eagles don't throw the ball enough to justify paying both Brown and DeVonta Smith. They can use one of their first-round picks to select another receiver. Denzel Boston could be a solid fit to replace Brown opposite Smith.

If the Denver Broncos pull off a trade for A.J. Brown, it could instantly transform their passing game and give Bo Nix the elite WR1 he needs to take the next step. For fantasy football managers, a move away from the crowded offense of the Philadelphia Eagles could unlock more consistent volume and restore Brown to elite fantasy WR1 territory.

