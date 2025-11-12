AJ Brown Advises Fantasy Football Owners To Sell Him Off Amid Lacking Involvement
AJ Brown is very unhappy in Philadelphia. This has been building all year long and it continues to get worse. Brown came out and said, "If you got me on fantasy, get rid of me". Yikes! That is not what you want to hear. This Eagles offense has looked much different than they did in 2024 and is it worth analyzing. Is Brown really a sell candidate? Can he even be sold off? We will do that work for you.
2025 Stats: AJ Brown
52 Targets (25% Target Share), 31 Receptions, 408 Yards, 3 Touchdowns
Brown may have a great target share, but is does not translate to Fantasy Football success. He is the WR39 in PPR settings. To compare, he was drafted at an ADP of WR10. This is a huge underperformance, and he suggests that it is not his fault.
The Eagles are 30th in pass rate, meaning that they run the ball a ton. They pass the ball just 51% of the time. Philadelphia is also 26th in Offensive Plays per Game (57.6). Interestingly, the Eagles are 14th in Time of Possession. This shows a clear parallel between their run game and how they burn clock within it.
AJ Brown Struggles: A Deeper Dive
We can blame the Eagles for running the ball so much, but they have done it much less than last year. The Eagles were 32nd in pass rate back in 2024 (43%). Brown finished as the WR20 that season.
In 2024, Brown also had about the same target share that he currently has. He did outperform DeVonta Smith, which is not the case this year. Is this a Red Zone issue?
This is not quite a Red Zone issue. Brown had (11) Red Zone Targets in 2024, resulting in (4) Touchdowns. In 2025, he is on pace for (11) Red Zone Targets, although just (2) Touchdowns.
The issue is that Brown is not seeing enough action down the field. He is 426 yards and 3 touchdowns off of his 2024 pace.
Dallas Goedert can be a bit to blame. He has stolen touchdowns, having scored (7) Touchdowns, 4 more than he had in all of 2025.
Rest-of-Season Outlook
As for this offense, we can point our fingers at the new Eagles Offensive Coordinator, Kevin Patullo. He has this team passing more heavily, but still at a low rate. The targets, however, are going more to Goedert and less down the field. This is what has Brown angry.
Few others wide receivers are bigger vertical threats than Brown. He had an Average Depth of Reception of 15.7 yards in 2024, and he is at 13.2 yards in 2025. The Eagles are sitting fine at 7-2, but they can be even better if they leverage their best players, such as Brown.
Brown could see more work going forward. This is a hypothetical. The team is 7-2 as is and, though they could calm down Brown and work it more to him, we cannot sit here and expect that to happen.
Buy, Sell, or Hold
Brown is the WR39 and advocating for himself to be sold in Fantasy Football. For that reason, you likely cannot sell him for much. It would be wise to hold him. You surely should not buy him. If you sell him, look for these high-upside targets:
- Jameson Williams, Lions (WR34)
- DK Metcalf, Steelers (WR28)
- Brian Thomas Jr. (WR41)