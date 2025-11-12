A.J. Brown Is Simulating His Own Touchdowns on Madden Amid Eagles Slump
Eagles star A.J. Brown's actions tend to speak volumes more than his words—take his book-reading antics on the sidelines of last year's wild-card playoff game, or his cryptic post on social media after not being very involved in a team win early this season.
Brown continued that trend during an appearance on Twitch streamer Janky Rondo's stream this week when he made sure he scored a touchdown—in Madden, that is. Brown was playing as the Eagles in the video game and hilariously threw himself the ball for a catch-and-run score.
"Let's show him some love," Brown said, to himself on Madden. "Good things happen when you get touches."
He also said more bluntly on the stream, "If you got me on fantasy, get rid of me."
Brown finished with nine catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns in the virtual game. "That's the only highlights of d--- football I been living right now," he added.
While Brown didn't mention any clear or specific about his rumored frustrations with his role in the Eagles' offense, him scoring touchdowns as himself in the video game arguably said enough.
"I think it's normal to have frustration because of the standard we hold ourselves to," Brown said after Week 4's win over the Bucs, when he was held to just two catches for seven yards. "We have a lot of talent on offense, and to be honest, defense and special teams have been lowkey carrying us."
Following his rocky start to the 2025 season, Brown was more productive in October, recording 15 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns across Weeks 6 to 8. However, coming out of the team's bye in Week 9, Brown again took a backseat in the Eagles' 10-7 win over the Packers on Monday, logging just two catches on three targets for 13 yards.
With the Eagles hoping to defend their Super Bowl title this year, former Philly center Jason Kelce might have said it best last month: "To be the best offense we can be, we need to get [Brown] the ball."
Brown currently has 31 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns and is on pace for his lowest-output campaign in Philly so far. He'll be looking to put together a bounce-back performance—and maybe catch some real touchdowns—in what should be a high-scoring matchup against the Lions on Sunday night.