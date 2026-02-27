Anthony Richardson Mock Trade Sends the Young QB to the Packers

On March 11, NFL free agency will open up. We are going to see a ton of big-name players being signed, cut, and traded as teams build their rosters for training camp. One player that could be on the move is former first-round pick Anthony Richardson.

The relationship between the two sides has soured, and he is fully expected to be on the move in the coming months or even weeks. While he hasn't shown much to prove that he can be successful as an NFL quarterback, he is still a former fourth-overall pick who is just 23 years old and loaded with raw talent.

Green Bay Packers - Indianapolis Colts Mock Trade

Green Bay Packers Receive

QB Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis Colts Receive

2026 Fifth Round Draft Pick

Fantasy Impact

Out of the gates, this will have minimal fantasy impact. The hope will be for dynasty owners. After seeing what happened with Malik Willis in Green Bay, dynasty owners could hold out hope that the Packers' coaching staff could do the same with Richardson.

As bad as Richardson has been to this point in his career, Willis was a lesser valued asset when he went to Green Bay than Richardson is right now. With all his raw talent, there is a chance that he could get his shot to play and parlay it into another chance as a starter in the NFL. Packers' starter Jordan Love has missed multiple games in each of the past two seasons.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens defeated the Packers 41-24. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green Bay has shown they are willing to take a chance on a physically gifted quarterback who has struggled in the NFL. They did this with Willis, and they were so successful in doing so that it is going to cost them their backup quarterback. Willis looked so good when he got an opportunity when Love was out that he is expected to get a significant contract and likely a starting job when free agency opens up. This will leave them in need of a backup quarterback, and they can go back to the same formula, developing Richardson as their backup and hoping he becomes an asset for them.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Indianapolis Colts

At this point, this split is inevitable. Everyone knows that these two sides are headed for a divorce, which vastly deteriorates any leverage the Colts might have in trade negotiations. We doubt they are able to get more than a fifth for Richardson. They will have to take what they can get and move on from what is now clearly a failed experiment with Richardson in Indianapolis.