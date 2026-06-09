Aroldis Chapman Fantasy Destinations: 3 Potential Trade Suitors For Red Sox Closer

In his 17th MLB season, second with the Boston Red Sox, Aroldis Chapman has shown he’s still one of the top closers in baseball. Despite encouraging production from the mound, recent reports have put his future in Boston in question.

Chapman has been included in trade rumors throughout the offseason, coming into the regular season, a trend that has persisted through 20 appearances on the mound this season. Over the weekend, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that he expects Chapman to be moved in a trade prior to August’s trade deadline.

Nightengale: Aroldis Chapman expected to be traded. pic.twitter.com/qd1pL6CR8R — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 7, 2026

There’s plenty of reason to believe the Red Sox could shop Chapman, considering the team’s struggles amid a 27-36 campaign to this point of the season. Over 20 games, he’s pitched 19.3 innings, racking up 13 saves, 26 strikeouts with just one run allowed, posting a 0.46 ERA at this point of the year.

Chapman would likely hold solid value in the trade market and could help the Red Sox add long-term assets as they approach a rebuild. Let’s look at three potential trade suitors for Chapman following recent reports:

Philadelphia Phillies

Jun 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) reacts after pitching a strike out in the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres to end the game with a win at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are an encouraging 35-30 through 65 games and appear to be on track for another postseason appearance in 2026. Eyeing a deep postseason run, there’s plenty of reason to believe the Phillies could look to add a veteran presence to a bullpen that’s flashed inconsistency at times. From a fantasy baseball perspective, Chapman’s stock could take a slight hit, joining the likes of Jhoan Duran, the team’s primary closer. But for a team looking to capitalize on a championship window, a trade for Chapman could significantly bolster title hopes.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Jun 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Gregory Soto (31) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates are in a much different spot than they were two years ago when they let Chapman walk in free agency. The club’s bullpen has emerged as one of the worst among playoff-contending teams in baseball this season. Pittsburgh’s pitching staff has posted a 4.14 ERA over the team’s 34-32 start to the season, with primary closer Gregory Soto facing his share of struggles. The Pirates are looking to contend, and could greatly benefit from a reunion with the eight-time All-Star. A trade could also bolster his fantasy outlook for the remainder of the season. Chapman would likely take over as the team’s primary closer, joining the likes of Paul Skenes in a high-upside bullpen despite its struggles.

Tampa Bay Rays

May 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Andres Munoz (75) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The Seattle Mariners have opened the season as the top club in the AL West, looking to secure a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2023. Similar to Pittsburgh, the team has been hampered by an inconsistent performance from the bullpen through a 34-32 start to the 2026 campaign. Seattle’s bullpen has posted a 4.61 ERA, the ninth-worst mark in baseball to this point of the year. The Rays will likely look to the trade market for bullpen help as the team works toward a playoff return, and Chapman makes sense as a market. Considering Andres Munoz’s struggles this season, Chapman likely takes over as Tampa’s primary closer, presenting an upward tick to his fantasy baseball stock.

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