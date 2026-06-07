Not Even J.T. Realmuto Can Currently Save Struggling Phillies Pitcher

Philadelphia Phillies veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto has been struggling to produce at the plate, struggling through a decrease in his power numbers for a fourth consecutive year.

However, he finds himself locked into a starting role for the Phillies because of how impactful he is defensively. His bat and base running are both below average, but he remains elite behind the plate with a Fielding Run Value of +4, which is in the 89th percentile.

All of his defensive metrics on Baseball Savant are above average. He has a 100th percentile pop time at 1.85 seconds, and his CS Above Average is +3, which is in the 96th percentile.

Philadelphia pitchers love working with and throwing to Realmuto, who remains as good as any player behind the plate defensively. Rookie starting pitcher Andrew Painter certainly benefited when working with Realmuto, a positive in what has been a difficult first taste of the MLB.

Andrew Painter struggling mightily in MLB debut

Jun 6, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As shared by Paul Casella of MLB, Painter had an ERA of 3.89 in 34.2 innings with Realmuto behind the plate. With Rafael Marchan and Garrett Stubbs for 18.2 innings, his ERA was an inflated 9.16.

Colin Newby of 97.5 The Fanatic shared on X a quote from Painter, who has full trust in what the veteran is calling.

“You see that happen enough times where you’re like I’m not going to shake. I’ll just throw everything that he calls and throw it with conviction,” the rookie pitcher said.

In his last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Painter surrendered two home runs immediately after Realmuto had to exit the game because of an injury and was replaced by Marchan.

I asked Andrew Painter 2 weeks ago about his chemistry with J.T. Realmuto. He knows it’s a questionable move to shake him off.



“You see that happen enough times where you’re like I’m not going to shake. I’ll just throw everything that he calls and throw it with conviction.” https://t.co/n823AfwIjS — Colin Newby (@ToNewbyginnings) May 31, 2026

There was certainly some truth to Painter needing Realmuto behind the plate to succeed, but even the veteran isn’t enough to help get the young righty on track. He started at catcher in the game against the Chicago White Sox, and the rookie was hit hard, again.

4.2 innings were pitched, but he surrendered six earned runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts. The long ball was once again an issue, giving up solo shots to Colson Montgomery, who hit his 16th of the year, and Jacob Gonzalez, who hit his first Major League home run.

It was an incredibly disappointing outing again for Painter, which has become a troubling norm early in his career. It was his seventh loss of the year with a 6.21 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP.

A top-ranked prospect coming into the year, Painter is struggling to live up to expectations thus far. The Phillies definitely shouldn’t give up on him, but something needs to be adjusted because the current game plan isn’t working.

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