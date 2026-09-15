Fantasy Football Managers Shouldn’t Sell Justin Jefferson — and Carson Wentz Shows Why

Justin Jefferson was everything we hoped for and more in Week 1. The Vikings' star wide receiver showed his true colors, being that he is arguably the best wideout in the league. That all came while playing most of the day with backup quarterback, Carson Wentz. Fantasy managers shall now hope that this is not the peak, but just the beautiful climb to be the 2026 WR1.

Fantasy Recap of Jefferson's Big Day

Jefferson's Week 1 ended as WR3, trailing only Jalen Coker and Christian Watson. Against his rival, the Green Bay Packers, Jefferson had 9 targets, 8 receptions, and 2 touchdowns, amounting to 31.2 PPR points.

Coming into the season, Jefferson was going as WR6 in fantasy football. My final projections had him sitting right there at WR7 in PPR formats.

As good a day as it was for Jefferson, we must dissect the details. The question is: Can Jefferson sustain this level of success?

The Vikings won their season debut by putting 39 points on the board. However, the team only had 239 yards of total offense. Carson Wentz threw for 133 of those yards with 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. Kyler Murray left the game concussed, contributing just 18 yards to his name.

What we can know for certain is that Minnesota is not going to average 39 points per game. They will likely cut that number nearly in half. The current FPI has the Vikings' offense ranked 23rd-best in the NFL. Their per-game points scored are implied to be about 21, or 1.3 below the NFL average.

Despite a likely downtick, I would not shift Jefferson's season-long projection at all. He would still stand in that mid-tier WR1 range. After all, his projection was made on that low 20-point-per-game expectation.

What managers could hope for is that Wentz not only starts for a week or two, but that he could eventually take it all over for Murray. Sadly for Jefferson, that is unlikely right now, but not impossible in the longer term.

With Carson Wentz at the helm, Jefferson is averaging the following across their 6 games together:

9.7 Targets per Game

6.8 Receptions per Game

93.3 Yards per Game

0.33 Touchdowns per Game

31% Target Share

In their latest game together in Week 1, Jefferson's target share was 42%. He accounted for about 60% of the team's total passing yards in the game.

Murray is currently recovering from a concussion suffered in the first quarter of Sunday's game. The early trend is that Murray will not be cleared for Week 2. In that case, Wentz will go when the Vikings take on the Bears in Chicago.

Should You Sell-High on Jefferson?

JUSTIN JEFFERSON ON A FREE PLAY



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ZKnmvwBDtR — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

Some fans do ask whether it is time to sell high on Jefferson. He is flashing WR1 ability across all wide receivers. He may flash more excellence if Wentz starts in Week 2.

The answer is very simple. No, you do not sell Jefferson. He is untouchable. In fact, Jefferson has only gotten better over the years. A 2025 season that some can label bust-worthy was not factual. Rather, his quarterback play was very bad.

In 2025, Jefferson averaged 5.2 YAC/Reception, the best of his career. He also finished with 140 targets, the 6th-most in the NFL. His quarterback play failed to get Jefferson the ball with just a 60% completion percentage. He only had 5 drops (5.6%) in that season.

We now hope that Murray's return will be much better. If not, Jefferson might suffer in his upside. His talent is too high to sell.

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