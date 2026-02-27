NFL Mock Trade Sends Young Tight End to Kansas City to Replace Travis Kelce

With the new NFL season officially opening up on March 11, there are expected to be some big-name players moved via trade in the coming months. One player who has surprisingly popped up in trade rumors is Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta. These rumors started swirling after he was mentioned as a potential trade candidate by ESPN's Dan Graziano and Ben Solak.

"The Lions have four 2023 draft picks they want to extend -- LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell and Brian Branch -- and there are people around the league who wonder whether they'll be able to get all of those deals done or if they'd have to trade someone. Even if the Lions can't extend LaPorta, I think the odds of them trading him are extremely thin, as Detroit still sees itself in a win-now window. -- Graziano"

"LaPorta had back surgery this past season (489 receiving yards, three touchdowns) and hasn't looked as explosive as he did as a rookie (889 yards, 10 scores in 2023), but he remains one of the most exciting young receivers at the position. Teams looking for a high-volume receiving tight end might be willing to spend a draft pick now on LaPorta, instead of risking a bidding war in free agency in 2027 should he come back to form. -- Solak"

While this is speculative, it's an interesting thing to consider. If LaPorta were to be made available by the Lions, we are sure there would be plenty of teams who would be interested in acquiring him.

Kansas City Chiefs - Detroit Lions Mock Trade

Kansas City Chiefs Receive

TE - Sam LaPorta

Detroit Lions Receive

2026 Second Round Pick (Pick 40 Overall)

2026 Fifth Round Pick (Pick 176 Overall)

Fantasy Impact

With this deal, a long-term contract extension would have to be part of the mix with LaPorta in Kansas City. The first season in Kansas City could be a bit shaky for fantasy owners. Not only is LaPorta coming off a serious injury, but there are also questions surrounding Patrick Mahomes' health to start the season, and we still don't know what Travis Kelce's status is for the 2026 season. However, pairing LaPorta with Patrick Mahomes in an Andy Reid as the heir to Kelce is something that should massively excite LaPorta's dynasty owners.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Kansas City Chiefs

Even if Kelce comes back for one more season, Kansas City has to prepare for life without him. It is hard to get a better replacement than LaPorta, who is already a proven commodity. He's still just 25 years old, with one year left on his rookie deal, and he could serve as their top tight end with Kelce gone for at least half a decade. That's well worth the cost.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Detroit Lions

Detroit had an incredible 2023 Draft Class. However, that means they have a lot of players that they need to pay up for at the same time. Being in a class with Gibbs, Branch, and Campbell could potentially leave LaPorta as the odd man out. If they come to the decision that they can't extend him, it makes sense to get as much as you can for him now, rather than letting him walk for nothing later.