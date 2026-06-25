Mets Acquire Cubs' Corner-Infield Prospect in David Peterson Trade

It looks like the New York Mets are getting a head start on the upcoming trade deadline after falling 12 games under .500 on Wednesday.

The Mets have traded left-handed pitcher David Peterson to the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. In return, the Cubs are sending corner-infield prospect Cole Mathis to New York, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon. The 22-year-old was Chicago's No. 13 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline and was most recently playing for the High-A South Bend Cubs.

Peterson has struggled throughout 2026, posting a 6.09 ERA in 16 games (eight starts) for the Mets this year. But the Cubs are dealing with numerous injuries in their rotation right now, so this trade should give the 30-year-old a chance at a fresh start on a team in desperate need of starting pitching. New York also reportedly landed a recent second-round draft pick in exchange for a pitcher who's set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Cole Mathis could be the first of many prospects the Mets acquire this summer

BOURNE 07/26/23 Cole Mathis of Cotuit launches a Bourne pitch for a bases-loaded triple in the second inning. | Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the Mets now sitting at 34-46 on the season, it wouldn't be surprising for this Peterson deal to be the first of many trades for the team over the next several weeks. New York has already called up a few top prospects this year, including outfielder A.J. Ewing. But, depending on what additional moves the Mets make, more opportunities could open up in the big leagues for some of the franchise's other minor leaguers, like lefty-swinging slugger Ryan Clifford and right-handed pitchers Jonah Tong and Jack Wenninger.

As far as the team's newest prospect is concerned, Mathis has a .272 batting average, a .396 on-base percentage, and a .981 OPS with 10 home runs, 39 RBIs, and seven stolen bases in 39 games across two minor league levels so far this year. The 22-year-old was limited to just 29 Single-A games in 2025, though, so he's only 68 games into his minor league career. The 2024 second-round pick has mostly been used as a designated hitter or first baseman so far in the minors, while also playing five games at third base.

Mathis was placed on the seven-day injured list for the High-A South Bend Cubs on June 21, so it's unclear when he'll make his debut in New York's farm system. But, for now, the Peterson deal signals that the Mets will likely look to make additional trades this summer.