DJ Moore has been a player of great ability, but he has recently been a player of absenteeism. We had thought that Moore could see an elevated role with Rome Odunze injured, but that did not happen in Week 14. Moore went out and put up (3) Targets for (1) Reception and (-4) Yards. It seems like Moore has just not gelled with Caleb Williams and it leads us to wonder if Moore is a panic-item worth never starting again in your Fantasy Football playoff run.

2025 Stats: DJ Moore

Moore has played all 13 Games for the Bears this season. He has 61 Targets (16% Target Share), 39 Receptions, 498 Yards, and 3 Touchdowns. Moore is the WR39 in Non-PPR formats, falling just outside of Flex range in 2-WR leagues.

In four of his last five games, Moore has failed to elapse (2) Receptions and he would combine for just (31) Yards, excluding Week 12. What we thought might be a WR1 designation to Moore may be going to Luther Burden III, after all. Burden had (6) Targets in Week 14.

Why the Struggles?

DJ Moore in Today’s Loss:



3 Targets

1 Catch

-4 Yards



Unreal.

The only real explanation here is that Moore has no chemistry going with his Quarterback. Moore has often led the team in Wide Receiver snaps, but his volume has not translated. That is a dead wish to Fantasy Football owners as chemistry is not easily repaired. Williams has thrown the ball more to Burden, Colston Loveland, and even Olamide Zaccheaus. In that, they have fared okay.

What to Expect

At this rate, I would not expect much from Moore. He must prove success, and he has not done that. He carries risk not worth playing and though I may not drop him off my roster, I would definitely not start Moore.

Going forward without Odunze, I would project the pass-catching pecking order to be as:

Luther Burden III Colston Loveland DJ Moore/Olamide Zaccheaus

Again, this is worth fading, especially being that Chicago is a run-heavy football team.

Stock Watch

Luther Burden III was the Bears best receiver against Green Bay.



He caught 4 passes — all for first downs — totaling 67 yards and averaging 16.8 yards per reception.



With Rome Odunze out, Burden stepped up as the true WR1. Kid is going to be special.

Luther Burden III projects a 20-25% Target Share, making him a solidified WR2.

DJ Moore is a must-bench in more of WR4 range, which is beyond a Flex in most leagues.

Colston Loveland is a must-start Top-10 Tight End.

Olamide Zaccheaus is a high-upside sleeper, but not worth starting most of the time.

Buy, Sell, or Hold

At this point, you cannot sell Moore in most leagues as the trade deadline would have passed. Even if you can still deal players, you will net nothing of value for Moore. He trends too low and has very low long-term value in a keepep/dynasty league. Moore must be held and perhaps the tides will turn in the next week or two. Unfortunately, you have lost this battle, and sometimes you must just live with it.

