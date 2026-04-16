5 Fantasy Baseball Buy-Low Stars to Target Before Their Breakout

Fantasy baseball is a multi-faceted game in which managers may find success through multiple avenues. Those include the draft, free agency, and trades. As the season is now 3 weeks deep, players have risen and fallen. A smart mind would take a look at those fallers and understand that they will likely not stay there. So, who has fallen, who is likely to rebound? These are 5 of such players to buy low.

Vinnie Pasquantino

The Royals 1st baseman is batting .152 with a .444 OPS and zero home runs. However, this is unlikely to remain. In 2024 and 2025, Pasquantino batted >.260 with OPS's of >.760. In 2025, he shelled out 32 total home runs. The average of Pasquantino will flash a doubled output here in due time. He may not be a league winner, but they value at a perfect dip to buy.

Corey Seager

Seager is supposed to be among the best shortstops in all of MLB. This season, he is batting a mere .203. The good news is that Seager has 5 home runs, 12 RBIs, and a .774 OPS. His average is expected to rise at least 60 points over the long term, as the season progresses. He is measured as a >.850 OPS hitter with 25+ home run potential. The value of Seager remains similar to his preseason expectation; however, the top-5 shortstop upside may be worth the price to be paid.

Bo Bichette

The Mets are very troubled, yet Bichette shall return to his .290 average form. This projects a rise of about 60 average points. His .574 OPS now is not going to remain, and if it does, Bichette will have endured a generational season-to-season dropoff while healthy. Upon the return of Juan Soto, the Mets hope to rise back to become a top-10 MLB lineup, if not top-5. Bichette will be a key piece in that, batting right after Soto.

Luis Castillo

Castillo comes off a 3.54 and 3.64 ERA season. In 2026, Castillo has an ERA of 6.92 through 3 games. He is healthy by all reports, so the average is out of whack for now. Castillo is as durable as they come, having started 30+ games in 3 straight seasons. He has risen to become the SP29 in the ROS Rankings, but much of that is due to other pitchers' injuries. With his durability, Castillo can fringe on top-10 starting pitcher status if his world spins around, as expected.

Sonny Gray

We await the strikeout rate of Gray to skyrocket. Gray has a 10.03 K/9 rate in 2025 and an 11.0 K/9 rate in 2024. This season, Gray has 11 strikeouts over 20.1 IP. By all metrics, Gray's game is still up to standard, with a 90th-percentile fastball run value, which is his primary pitch. The Red Sox are bound to play better baseball soon, thereby boosting the win upside for Gray.

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