2026 Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings: Tarik Skubal Leads the Top 5 Aces

The race for the top spot in the 2026 fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings is tighter than ever, but Tarik Skubal enters draft season as the clear SP1 after a historic multi-year run of dominance. With aces like Paul Skenes, Garrett Crochet, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Cristopher Sánchez pushing elite strikeout ceilings and ratio floors, understanding their fantasy outlooks is the key to winning your draft.

SP1 – Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers (NFBC ADP – 7)

Over his last 77 starts, Skubal went 38-13 with a 2.39 ERA, 0.904 WHIP, and 571 strikeouts, leading to two Cy Young awards. Despite being the winning pitcher in the AL in 2025, he finished second in FPGscore (9.96), just behind Garrett Crochet (10.35). His edge in ERA (2.21), WHIP (0.891), and strikeouts (228) was a significant advantage to fantasy pitching staffs.

Skubal pitched at his highest level over his first 18 starts (10-2 with a 2.20 ERA, 0.810 WHIP, and 148 strikeouts over 116.0 innings). Wins become an issue over his final 13 games (3-4 with a 2.50 ERA, 1.008 WHIP, and 93 strikeouts over 79.1 innings). His first-pitch strikeout rate (71.3%) is elite, highlighted by his ever-improving walk rate (1.5 per nine).

His average fastball (97.5 mph) was the best of his career. Skubal dominated with his four-seamer (.175 BAA – 88 strikeouts) and changeup (.159 BAA – 128 strikeouts) while also having success with a low-volume slider (.212 BAA) and a show-me curveball (.154 BAA). His only liability was his sinker (.273 BAA).

Tarik Skubal 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Skubal is set to be a free agent in 2027, and Detroit most likely won’t be his home after this season. Detroit improved offensively last year (11th in runs – 758 ~ 76 more than 2024). He brings an elite foundation pitching skill set that will come at a price this year. At this point, Skubal has a Clayton Kershaw-in-his-prime feel, minus the heavy workload. He should have a rebound in wins, with repeated results in ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts.

SP2 – Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates (NFBC ADP – 10)

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Skenes has been a special player over his first two seasons in the majors. He’s only won 38.2% of his 55 career starts, with an electric edge in ERA (1.96) and WHIP (0.948) while striking out 10.8 batters per nine innings. In his rookie year, Skenes averaged 5.8 innings per start, but upped that total to only 5.9 innings over his 32 starts in 2025. Pittsburgh scored three runs or fewer in 18 games.

Batters hit .198 against Skenes in his career while relying on three plus pitches (four seamer – .204 BAA, slider – .162 BAA, and changeup – .103 BAA). His sinker (.247 BAA) was an asset while still needing some work on his show-me curveball (.333 BAA). He brings a high-floor fastball (98.2 mph) with triple-digit upside.

Skenes allowed two runs or fewer in 25 starts, with 14 of those resulting in no runs. He pitched at least five innings in all but three games. After his 14th start, Pittsburgh allowed him to pitch over five innings in only half of his final 18 games. Skenes allowed 17 of his 41 runs (41.4%) in four matchups. His only double-digit strikeout game (10) came on July 6th. He averaged 93.6 pitches per game.

After the All-Star break, Skenes walked only 13 batters (1.4 per nine) over 81.2 innings, helping him regain his strikeout rate (11.7 per nine).

Paul Skenes 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Skenes won’t be a free agent until 2030, and I doubt the Pirates will pay him an elite ace salary. Based on this, Pittsburgh should ride him as much as possible over the next four years. He is a beast of a man who brings a workhorse profile on the mound. Many fantasy teams will shy away from him due to concerns about wins. Only 11 pitchers had 14 wins or more in 2025, seven of whom had an ERA over 3.00, and six pitchers had a WHIP of 1.10 or higher. So what is the value of a win?

The key stat for Skenes to approach 250+ strikeouts is his first-pitch strike rate (60.8%). If he throws 67% first-pitch strikes or more, he’ll make a run at 300 or more Ks. I’m shoving on him whenever possible because I see his edge and ceiling. His next challenge is catching Tarik Skubal in WHIP.

SP3 – Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox (NFBC ADP – 10)

Crochet was a better fantasy pitcher than Tarik Skubal in Roto formats last year. My FPGscore (10.35) had him ranked as the top pitcher in baseball in 2025.

Over the final three months last season, Skubal went 3-4 over his final 14 starts despite posting a 2.29 ERA, 0.961 WHIP, and 103 strikeouts over 86.1 innings. Crochet went 10-1 over that same span with a 2.90 ERA, 1.010 WHIP, and 111 strikeouts over 90.1 innings and 14 starts. Skubal scored 6.65 FPGscore points in ERA and WHIP, compared to 4.54 by Crochet. Unfortunately, five fewer wins resulted in a significant liability in that category (1.36 to 3.33). The gap in strikeouts was worth 0.52 FPGscore points in favor of Boston’s best arm.

Boston’s ace led the American League in innings pitched (205.1), strikeouts (255), and K/9 rate (11.2) while ranking third in wins (18). Batters hit .217 against Crochet, with 24 home runs and 13 steals.

His average fastball (96.6 mph) was down slightly from 2024 (97.3 mph). A high percentage of his strikeouts came off his slider (.138 BAA with 100 Ks) and four-seamer (.255 with 101 Ks). Crochet mixed in a cutter (.245 BAA), sinker (.221 BAA), and a show-me changeup (.091 BAA).

Crochet dominated lefties (.166 with three home runs, four walks, and 46 strikeouts over 145 at-bats), leading to opponents setting their lineups with more right-handed batters (81.4%). Thirteen of his 18 wins came on the road (2.25 ERA and 148 strikeouts over 116.0 innings).

Garrett Crochet 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Crochet checks a lot of ace boxes, and the Red Sox have a developing offense, suggesting plenty of wins and strikeouts. His ERA and WHIP edge doesn’t look as high as Tarik Skubal's or Paul Skenes, and his back-to-back seasons with a massive jump in innings could lead to some regression. He allowed two runs or fewer in 25 of his 32 starts last season. Great arm, with a winning foundation in wins, ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts.

SP4 – Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers (NFBC ADP – 25)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game six of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

In his first season with Los Angeles, Yamamoto missed almost three months with a triceps issue in his right arm. After a sluggish major league debut (five runs and five baserunners over one inning with two strikeouts), he went 6-1 over his following 12 starts with a 2.41 ERA, 1.014 WHIP, and 81 strikeouts over 71.0 innings.

Unfortunately, Yamamoto left his next game after pitching two shutout innings. The Dodgers eased him back into action in September (six runs and 21 baserunners over 16.0 innings with 21 strikeouts), followed by four appearances in the postseason (2-0 with a 3.86 ERA, 0.964 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts over 18.2 innings).

Last year, Yamamoto had a regression in his command (3.1 walks per nine) while maintaining his strikeout rate (10.4). He allowed the fewest hits per nine innings (5.9) in the National League, with batters hitting .183 against him.

Surprisingly, his arm has much more value on the road (9-4 with a 2.13 ERA, 0.890 WHIP, and 118 strikeouts over 105.2 innings). Yamamoto was the Dodgers’ best arm over his last six starts (2-0 with a 1.13 ERA, 0.700 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts over 40.0 innings) and the postseason (5-1 with a 1.45 ERA, 0.777 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts over 37.1 innings).

His average fastball (95.4 mph) aligned with his first season with Los Angeles. Yamamoto gained his pitching edge with an electric split-finger pitch (.128 BAA with 95 strikeouts), four-seamer (.196 BAA), and curveball (.171 BAA) while mixing in a sinker (.259 BAA), cutter (.244 BAA), and a show-me slider (.115 BAA).

Yoshinobu Yamamoto 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Yamamoto brings a great resume from Japan (66-37 record with a 1.64 ERA, 0.902 WHIP, and 869 strikeouts over 833.0 innings). His finish in 2025 puts him in the ace range, but he had a jump of 121.0 innings from last season. A previous triceps injury could be a hint at a future elbow issue. Pitchers for the Dodgers invite plenty of run support, suggesting 15+ wins with repeated success in ERA and WHIP. I could see him adding some more strikeouts with fewer free passes issued.

SP5 – Cristopher Sanchez, Philadelphia Phillies (NFBC ADP – 27)

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Christopher Sanchez (61) throws a pitch in the first inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Over the past two seasons, Sanchez has been on a steady rise up the pitching ranks, highlighted by his ace success in 2025. He was one of three starters to pitch over 200.00 innings while setting a new high in his strikeout rate (9.4). Batters hit a career-low .227 against him. His first-pitch strike rate (65.3) has been elite over the past three years.

His average fastball (95.4) was a career high. Sanchez gains his edge with a plus, plus changeup (.168 BAA with 130 strikeouts). He threw his four-seamer (.265 BAA) as his top usage pitch (45.9%) while mixing in a slider (.250 BAA). His arsenal was a significant edge against left-handed batters (.189 BAA with one home run allowed over 159 at-bats). Sanchez is a high-volume groundball pitcher (58.3%).

He went 6-0 at home with a 1.94 ERA, 0.901 WHIP, and 115 strikeouts over 97.2 innings. Sanchez had almost the same ERA before (2.50) and after (2.48) the All-Star break. His command (12 walks over 87.0 innings – 1.2 per nine) moved to an elite area over his final 13 starts. Sanchez had a 2.15 ERA, 0.963 WHIP, and 142 strikeouts over his last 142.1 innings. He allowed two runs or fewer in 25 starts.

Christopher Sanchez 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: At age 28, Sanchez reached the peak of his pitching mountain, thanks to his increase in velocity. His four-seamer fastball is the key to his success, as it sets up his swing-and-miss changeup. This season, his resume will be compared to better arms. I expect a push higher in wins, with a sub-3.00 ERA and another 200+ strikeout season.

Skubal offers the safest combination of elite ratios, strikeouts, and workload, but the gap between him and the next tier is smaller than most drafters think. Whether you prioritize Skenes’ historic strikeout upside, Crochet’s win potential in Boston, Yamamoto’s Dodgers boost, or Sánchez’s volume-driven floor, landing one of these aces gives your fantasy rotation a championship foundation.

