Fantasy Basketball Outlook: Three Team Trade Sends Dort to Atlanta, Risacher to Dallas

The NBA offseason continues to heat up. On Sunday morning, Shams Charania reported on a trade that would send Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks in a three team deal that sends three second picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Zaccharie Risacher to the Dallas Mavericks along with Ryan Nembhard.

BREAKING: The Oklahoma City Thunder trading All-Defensive wing Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal that sends three second-round picks to OKC, former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher to the Dallas Mavericks and Ryan Nembhard to Atlanta, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/4ewUxhRQA5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2026

Dort has been an important part of the Thunder’s core for several years now and an integral part of their 2025 Championship run. Thunder's General Manager Sam Presti explained that getting under the second apron was one of the main factors that forced his hand to trade Dort. With this trade, the Thunder have acquired 7 second round picks, and have shed over 200 million dollars in cap space via the trades of Dort, Isaiah Joe, and Wiggins. This opens the Thunder up to more opportunity to handle the contracts of their stars Shai Gilgeous Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jaylin Williams, while also building around them to stay as title contenders for years to come.

What the Thunder got in return for Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, and Lu Dort.



- Acquired 7 second-round picks

- Unloaded $224 million in payroll/tax

- Positioned under the second apron



The Thunder spent a total of 2 second-round picks on those three players. pic.twitter.com/bFHN2z8r8R — Underdog (@Underdog) July 19, 2026

Dort Fits Hawks Playstyle

Luguentz Dort is pictured during the Thunder media day at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nonetheless, the Hawks pick up one of the most elite Three and D players in the league, who should fit in with the Hawks hard nosed and gritty play culture. The Hawks have built their team around their tough defensive prowess and Dort is a great pick up to solidify that status alongside Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson. Ryan Nembhard will join the Hawks as well, as the 4th Point Guard on the depth chart behind CJ McCollum, Kingston Flemings, and Devin Carter.

Dort will most likely be coming off the bench for the Hawks Guard Nickiel Walker Alexander. But, he should still see a bump in playing time compared to his time with Thunder because of the Thunder's overwhelming depth during his tenure with the team . Dort averaged 8.3 PTS, 3.6 AST, 1.2 REB, and .9 STL in his 25-26 season. Dort will ease into an expanded role and should see higher production with an Atlanta team that will look to Dort to excel off the bench.

Dort’s fantasy strength is reliability and consistency, and his value should see a decent increase this year. He is someone to keep their eye on in the later rounds of fantasy drafts, because of his higher floor than most players coming off the bench.

Fresh Start in Dallas for Risacher

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) shoots against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zaccahire Risacher is on the move to the Mavericks and this may be just what he needs to develop. Risacher has been one of the bigger disappointments in the league since he was drafted number one overall in 2024, but the Mavericks playstyle and team structure should benefit Risacher to develop this season.

Risacher has averaged 11.1 PTS, 1.2 AST, and 3.7 REB in his two years in the NBA. Risacher’s play style just didn’t translate with the Hawks for him to meet his NBA potential. The Hawks are one of the high paced offenses in the NBA, compared to the Mavericks who run a more traditional half court set offense. Given Risacher's versatility, the new spacing on the Mavericks should benefit his production. Now paired alongside 2025 Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, Risacher gets a fresh start in Dallas to prove the doubters wrong. Risacher’s fantasy value is currently low, but this could give dynasty managers a buying opportunity to take a chance on the Frenchman in Dallas.