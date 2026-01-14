Fantasy Basketball Week 13 Buy-Low Candidates: Ja Morant and 4 Others

The ups and downs on the NBA Season can be taken advantage of in Fantasy Basketball. Players have bad stretches, injuries happen, and trades happen. These are all factors that we can closely review when looking for some buy-low trade candidates. In the midst of Week 13, we find ourselves (5) Buy-Low options. Look to these players if you so desire to make a mid-season trade offer.

Ja Morant, Guard (MEM)

It sounds like a Morant trade may be imminent. The interest is plenty and as new reports come out, Morant seems to want to play in Miami. That would actually fit quite well for the man as the Heat have very much been in the trade market, and they can be a Top-10 offense if this deal happens.

The playing time is lacking for Morant and it will remain so until he is traded. Per Kalshi, Morant has a 78% chance to be traded. I would be quite confident that it happens. We know that, at his best, Morant has Top-5 upside in Fantasy Basketball. I would be willing to take a shot on Morant if the price is right.

Stephon Castle, Guard (SAS)

Castle is a premier player on an elite Spurs team. However, he is only the G34 in Fantasy Basketball. In Usage Rate, Castle is the G26 and the way people talk about him, Castle has Top-15 upside.

To put it simply, not many players have upside that Castle has. The only true threats to Castle on the Spurs will be Victor Wembanyama and De'Aron Fox. We are talking a top player as a young, future piece, being the potential #2 option on a NBA contending team. I'll take Castle as a gamble for big things, especially in dynasty formats.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Foward/Center (NYK)

Towns is enduring a rough stretch right now. He has zero games of 50+ fantasy points since December 28th. Back on January 5th, Towns are -4 fantasy points in a short-minutes affair against the Pistons. At his best, we know that Towns can be a Top-5 player at his position. In points to-date, Towns is still the F6.

In 2024-25, Towns finished the year as the F3. This Knicks team is much unchanged, and so that upside remains. It would be a big splash for you to make, but the Knicks will contend for the Eastern Conference, and Towns will play a key part.

Bam Adebayo, Center (MIA)

This buy-low candidacy will depend on your opposing owner that has Adebayo. He put up (66) fantasy points in his last game. Prior, he had been struggling mightily with a high of (36) fantasy points in his prior four weeks of NBA games. Adebayo is currently the C11 in Fantasy Basketball. He finished as the C5 in 2024-25, and that game is in his range of outcomes, for sure. Now, also envision if the Heat get Morant...

Ivica Zubac, Center (LAC)

Zubac had missed a chunk of time in December. He is now dealing with a sprained ankle, but it does not appear too severe. If he misses any time, it will be minimal. Zubac is currently the C10 in Fantasy Basketball. He finished as the C4 in 2024-25. We know that he is a Top-5 Center once he is back healthy. I would hope that panic is going on with Zubac's recent injury struggles. If there is panic, I would buy him immediately.

