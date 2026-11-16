Fantasy Football Buy, Sell or Hold Debate: Is It Time to Move On From A.J. Brown After Another Injury?

Another week, and another AJ Brown injury. In Week 10, Brown exited the game after appearing to tweak his hamstring. The Patriots head into their bye week, so fantasy managers have time to gauge next steps. Below, I make a buy, sell, or hold case for Brown in the coming weeks.

The Case to Buy AJ Brown

Over his last three games, Brown has a 93% route rate. I have often said that volume is king in fantasy football. As we enter the bye week, fantasy managers can hope Brown gets healthy and starts delivering.

Nonetheless, there isn't much data to support a 'buy' case for Brown, so many people won't take this route.

The Case to Sell AJ Brown

Drake Maye injured his ankle in Germany over the weekend. He is expected to miss a significant portion of the 2026 season, if not all of it. Tommy DeVito is now inserted as the Patriots' starting quarterback. While they might explore adding someone else, the trade deadline has passed, so their options are limited.

Brown has also dealt with injuries all season. Since September 1, Brown has suffered three distinct injuries: a high-ankle sprain, a knee strain, and a thigh hamstring sprain.

The knee and hamstring injuries somewhat coincide. His injuries will linger for the rest of this season. These injuries have clearly hampered his season, ranking him 73rd out of 76 qualified wide receivers in PFF Receiving Grade.

Some argue that Brown is droppable in fantasy football. I totally get where that comes from. He is playing badly and providing nothing. But as long as he has a high route rate, Brown is worth keeping, if only on your bench, until he plays at least half-decent football.

Buy, Sell, or Hold: AJ Brown

Truthfully, there isn't much of a market for Brown. He is too risky for anyone to want to pick up. If you did manage to trade him, the returns would likely be minimal. That would have to be for a high-upside sleeper, and this far into the season, there are few hot on the market.

Unfortunately for fantasy managers, Brown is a hold. You wouldn't even hate dropping him, but only for someone truly worthwhile. The best examples would include Kaelon Black and Jordyn Tyson.

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