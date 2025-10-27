Fantasy Football Managers Should Panic About Jerry Jeudy and the Bad Browns Pass Game
Jerry Jeudy was drafted as the WR32 in fantasy football and he finished 2024 as the WR16. The expectations that Jeudy was finally coming into his own and within the right system, 2025 could be a stellar one. That has failed to the case as we are eight weeks in and Jeudy is the WR70 overall. Better days could be ahead, but it does not point that way with clarity. It may be time to panic on Jeudy as a starting piece.
2025 Stats: Jerry Jeudy
In 2025, Jeudy has 52 Targets, 22 Receptions, 257 Yards, and 0 Touchdowns. The takeaway here is truly stunning that Jeudy is catching around 40% of his targets. This has to be among the worst completion rates in the NFL. It is split between time with Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel. Regarding his target share, it is 19%. He is 2nd best on the team.
Why the Struggles
It is no secret that the Browns are not very good on offense. In Yards per Game, they are 31st, one better than the Tennessee Titans. Per the Football Power Index, they are the 32nd best unit. Given the success of Quinshon Judkins, it is safe to rate this passing game as the clear worst in the NFL.
When an offense stands to be that bad, they cannot support much. The little support that the Browns have had has gone to their tight ends. The Browns are the number one team in tight end targets with 92 between Njoku and Fannin Jr alone.
When it comes to the Red Zone, the Browns do actually spread the ball around. Jeudy leads the team in red zone targets (8), but only has one catch.
Clearly, this passing offense is bad and even worse, Jeudy has failed to connect with his passers. Chemistry is paramount in a passing game, and Gabriel does not have it with Jeudy.
Rest of Season Outlook
What the Browns are offering right now on offense is pretty good, considering what they have. Judkins is a Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidate. Harold Fannin Jr. is a breakout rookie at tight end. Dillon Gabriel isn't even playing all that bad. I can't imagine them getting that much better. They will have to get better to support Jeudy.
The Browns are not a threatening football team in 2025. They are looking onwards to 2026 and they are trying to see who will be their quarterback — Gabriel or Sanders. Until then, this offense has very low upside.
Should You Panic About Jerry Jeudy?
The only logical upside I see is if Stefanski rolls with Sanders at some point. Even then, it is a hypothetical as to whether he connects better with Jeudy. That would give this situation equal risk, but higher upside. It is risk, nonetheless, and I hate risk.
Buy, Sell, or Hold
I do not see that there is much on the table with Jeudy. You cannot trade him. You will not net hardly anything worthwhile. Maybe in dynasty? I doubt even that nets a whole ton.
I would either hold, or drop Jeudy. He lacks much and will continue to lack much. If it were up to me, I would probably just hold Jeudy. He likely has much better upside than most, if not all waiver wire options. This is purely up to you and what is on the table, but I can tell you that Jeudy is not making or breaking your fantasy football team.