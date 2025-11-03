Fantasy Football Managers Should Panic About Tyrone Tracy As A Failed Waiver Wire Add
Tyrone Tracy hit the waiver wire last week and he was one of the hottest items of the year. Many managers bid over 50% of their FAB in hopes that Tracy would fit into the Skattebo role. Unfortunately, this did not pan out against the 49ers. Tracy lost his carry split 5-to-8 with Devin Singletary and neither player proved any fantasy relevance. We must now consider the future of this Giants offense and advise you if Tracy will ever be worth his FAB investment.
Week 9 Stats
Three players ran the ball for the Giants in Week 9. Jaxson Dart has (8) carries, Singletary had (8) carries, and Tracy had (5). Dart had 56 Yards (7.0 Yards per Carry), Singletary had 43 Yards (5.4 Yards per Carry), and Tracy had 18 Yards (3.6 Yards per Carry).
When it came to running backs, Singletary played 56% of snaps and Tracy played 44%. No one else filled in as no one else was active.
What To Expect
Tracy hit the waiver wire as a desperation play for upside. He has never been an X factor player for the Giants. Skattebo has. Many fantasy managers thought that they may get to Skattebo's upside, but that was always a gamble. This could have very well become a split and either ball carrier could have taken the lead. After one week, that appears to be Singletary.
Going forward, we can expect the common hot-hand approach. A team has two running backs and they do not know yet which should pull ahead. Whoever plays better, play more. For now, that is Singletary, but that can change in an instant as we saw in Arizona over the past month.
I think it is very important to understand that neither of these players are Skattebo. They are their own person and so we must understand that. To meet the upside of Skattebo would be great, but it is very unlikely.
Stock Watch
Tracy and Singletary are both players that must be rostered, but I would bench almost certaintly. They carry risk in terms of their workload, and they lack an explosive offense. Despite recent success, the Giants are still a bottom 10 offense in the NFL. Until we see more solid evidence of the split in this backfield, we should avoid the risk.
Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary are must-roster, must-bench running backs.
Should You Panic About Tyrone Tracy?
I would absolutely be panicked if I owned Tracy. I would especially be panicked if I spent a ton of FAB on Tracy. Many owners spent their FAB to chase the upside and just days in, the upside is gone.
The best thing that you can do is hold on to Tracy. He could very well break into the RB1 role, we just don't know yet. That is where the risk comes in. However, the upside is not totally dead yet.
Tracy was still a waiver wire pickup. If you drafted well, you should not be in a bad spot. If you are in desperation mode, perhaps this was a move that had to be made. For now, stay peeled to the waiver wire and even hit the trade block if necessary.