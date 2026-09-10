Fantasy Managers Should Trade For A.J. Brown Despite Injury In Season Opener

The fantasy football season has arrived, and as always, players are already looking for ways to bolster lineups. Fantasy managers will often target trade candidates who could be slated to emerge despite flying under the radar.

Coming into Week 1, injuries, depth chart movement, or other factors could raise a number of promising trade candidates. Monitoring potential targets in fantasy, A.J. Brown presents a compelling buy-low case coming off an underwhelming debut with the New England Patriots in the season-opener.

New England’s passing game struggled as a whole, and Brown ultimately suffered an apparent lower leg injury that is believed to be a high-ankle sprain. The All-Pro wideout is set to undergo an MRI, but isn’t expected to miss much time with the injury.

#Patriots WR AJ Brown, who left last night’s opener because of an injury, is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, per me and @MikeGarafolo.



X-Rays were negative for a fracture. Brown has an MRI today to determine how much time he’ll miss. pic.twitter.com/CEeCEqWBFK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2026

The star wideout was limited to just three catches for 26 yards, unable to live up to his Week 1 projections against a stellar Seahawks defense.

Many fantasy managers will be looking to move Brown for players who can make an impact early in the season, presenting a compelling buy-low case for the star receiver. The team has yet to provide a timetable for Brown’s return to action, though he’s slated to command a significant role upon his return.

Let’s monitor Brown’s fantasy outlook following his injury, and further explore his case as a buy-low candidate among leagues:

A.J. Brown Poised For Bounce-Back Following Injury, Could Be Acquired At Discount In Trade

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the injury so early into his Patriots tenure, I’m still quite bullish on Brown’s upside alongside Drake Maye in New England’s offense. Maye emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the league last season, finishing second in MVP voting, sustaining elite production throughout the year.

His output elevates Brown’s ceiling in fantasy, and paired with his injury, a trade could make a lot of sense for managers early in the season.

After a tough four-game stretch against stout defenses, New England will take on the Las Vegas Raiders, a game Brown could return for in Week 5. Afterwards, they’ll take on the New York Jets, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, presenting three favorable matchups for the star receiver to get back to peak fantasy form.

Managers looking to trade for the Patriots star should do so before this favorable four-game stretch, as his bounce-back could elevate value in the trade market. There’s still plenty of reason to believe in Brown, and his pairing alongside Maye in one of the league’s top passing offenses.

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