A.J. Brown Injury Update and Top-5 Waiver Wire Replacements

New England Patriots wide receiver suffered a high-ankle sprain during Wednesday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Jordan Schulz . Initial X-rays came back negative for a fracture, providing a small silver lining, but an MRI is scheduled to reveal the full severity of the injury. High-ankle sprains notoriously carry multi-week recovery timelines, so fantasy managers must immediately adjust their rosters to fill the void left by the star wideout.

Sources: #Patriots WR A.J. Brown suffered a high-ankle sprain during Wednesday night’s game vs the #Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/yPcFf6QI66 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 10, 2026

This obviously isn't the news fantasy managers who spent a top-20 pick on Drake Maye's newest weapon wanted to hear, and we're likely looking at a multiple-week absence here. If you are looking for immediate waiver wire targets to steady your fantasy lineup, here are five receiver replacements to target this week.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) catches the ball against Denver Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (31) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

With star tight end Brock Bowers sidelined, the Raiders need dynamic playmakers to step up, making Tre Tucker one of the most intriguing additions on the wire. Tucker's explosive speed allows him to stretch the field, giving him significant home-run potential on deep routes. While his baseline target share was previously capped, Bowers’ absence opens up a substantial portion of the team's vacated target share. Tucker transitions from a deep-league flier into a high-upside WR3/Flex option who can swing a matchup with a single big play.

2. WR Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

For managers seeking a solid floor over risky variance, both Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas have earned starting roles and are primed for expanded usage. Snap counts and route participation are the backbone of fantasy production, and stepping into clear-cut starting positions guarantees both receivers immediate opportunity. Whether you need a reliable plug-and-play during bye weeks or a steady fill-in for Brown's multi-week absence, both wideouts offer the volume-driven floor required to keep your team competitive.

3. WR Demario Douglas, New England Patriots

The most direct beneficiary of A.J. Brown’s injury is his teammate in New England, Demario Douglas. Already a featured element in slot packages and short-to-intermediate route schemes, Douglas is positioned to take on a massive target share. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye will naturally look toward quick-win receivers who can uncover fast against pressure, and Douglas fits that profile perfectly. Fantasy managers should expect a noticeable spike in target volume, elevating Douglas to a reliable PPR start.

4. WR Kayshon Boutte, Houston Texans

In a twist of roster fate, Kayshon Boutte finds himself as a recommended waiver wire target after being traded to Houston prior to the season—right before Brown took over as New England’s primary X receiver. Now operating in a potent Houston offense, Boutte offers boundary athleticism and deep-threat capability. While he requires a bit more patience as his role develops, his vertical skill set gives him instant week-to-week ceiling if he earns steady snaps.

5. WR Darnell Mooney, New York Giants

The Giants unofficial depth chart has Darnell Mooney as the No. 2 receiver alongside Malik Nabers. Malachi Fields and Odell Beckham Jr. are their backups.



Cam Skattebo listed as the top running back with Tyrone Tracy Jr. OR Najee Harris OR Devin Singletary next. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 8, 2026

Now operating as a starting wideout for the New York Giants, Darnell Mooney provides proven NFL production and high-end speed on the perimeter. The Giants need perimeter playmakers to create separation, and Mooney fits that void seamlessly. He gives fantasy managers a trustworthy, veteran option who can be inserted directly into Flex spots while waiting for further clarity on Brown’s recovery timeline.