Guardians And 2 Other Teams Headline Reid Detmers Fantasy Baseball Landing Spots

Despite some heroic individual efforts, the Los Angeles Angels have faced their share of struggles amid a 39-61 campaign during the 2026 MLB season. Star pitcher Reid Detmers has sustained encouraging production despite the team’s struggles and is on track to set a new career-high mark in strikeouts.

Detmers’ efforts on a struggling squad has helped him garner significant trade interest amongst potential suitors. He’s carved out 20 starts to this point of the season, posting a 4.16 ERA and 1.116 WHIP with 130 strikeouts over 114.2 innings.

A potential trade could significantly bolster Detmers’ outlook over the remainder of the season, being linked to numerous postseason contenders in trade rumors. He’s suiting up on a one-year deal with a team-friendly salary, and could be a cost efficient option for teams looking to improve their pitching staff for the back half of the season.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, Detmers could emerge as one of the hottest names on the market. Let’s look at three potential trade partners for the Angels, as they look to build future assets as sellers at the deadline:

Atlanta Braves

Jun 19, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) walks to the dugout during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite several injuries to key players during the first half of the 2026 campaign, the Atlanta Braves have maintained their status as one of baseball’s legitimate title contenders. Fresh off the All-Star break, the Braves rank third in the National League with a 58-41 record to this point of the season. Eyeing a deep playoff run, the Braves are rumored to be on the lookout for additional bullpen help, and Detmers could be the perfect candidate. With a controllable salary on a short-term deal, he’d step into a cornerstone role for Atlanta’s bullpen, improving his fantasy outlook down the stretch of the season. With a superior defense behind him, he should see improvement to his ERA while sustaining notable strikeout production. With those factors working in his favor, Detmers should see a notable jump in fantasy rankings among pitchers.

Cleveland Guardians

Jul 11, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias (13) is congratulated by teammate in the dugout after scoring against the Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cleveland Guardians came into the season as underdogs with long postseason odds. Fast forward to July, and the Guardians sit at 53-48 on the year, in prime position to secure a playoff spot over the back half of the year. Cleveland boasts one of the best pitching farm systems in all of baseball, but could greatly benefit from the addition of Detmers’ caliber on a favorable salary to improve the team’s title hopes. He’d step into a relatively young bullpen that offers plenty of upside, and will likely carve out a substantial role among the team’s pitching staff. Like Atlanta, Cleveland’s superior defensive lineup should help Detmers’ ERA stabilize during the second half of the season, working in favor of his fantasy baseball stock.

Milwaukee Brewers

Jul 18, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Braden Shewmake (13) high fives teammates in the dugout after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rounding out our list, the Milwaukee Brewers currently boast the best record in baseball, securing wins in 63 of their first 100 games this season. The Brewers often target controllable assets at the deadline if the team is looking to buy, and Detmers fits that mold. Milwaukee’s bullpen has emerged as one of the top units in the MLB so far this season, but could still benefit from another veteran arm as the team looks to secure its first World Series trip since a magical 1982 season. Like the other two squads on our list, Detmers’ efficiency will take a sizable uptick with a move to Milwaukee. With sustained strikeout numbers, he could finish the year inside fantasy baseball’s top-50 pitchers.

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