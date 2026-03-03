Jaylen Waddle Would Elevate the Broncos Offense to the Next Level

On March 11, the new NFL season will officially kick off. Once that date hits, trades can be made official. We have already seen some trades made this offseason, but they won't be official until the 11th. There are sure to be some stars on the move in the coming weeks. The Miami Dolphins are expected to be very active this offseason as their new regime begins their rebuild. That could mean that nobody is off the table. Even their stars.

One of their stars that is rumored to have drawn plenty of interest around the league is star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle is still just 27 years old and one of the most talented wideouts in the league. However, don't know who is in the Dolphins' future plans after hiring a new general manager and head coach this offseason.

Denver Broncos - Miami Dolphins Mock Trade

Denver Broncos Receive

WR - Jaylen Waddle

Miami Dolphins Receive

2026 Second Round Pick

2026 Fourth Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

Waddle would land in a much more stable situation in Denver. While he might not be locked into as much volume as he would be in Miami now that Tyreek Hill has been cut, we at least know who his quarterback will be, and we know how their offense will look as a whole from a systemic standpoint. It's hard to say how big an upgrade this is based on all the uncertainty in Miami, but it is definitely a much safer situation for fantasy owners.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This is also great news for Bo Nix, who needs a true WR1 to take that next step as a dependable fantasy quarterback. However, all the other wide receivers in Denver would be taking a back seat to Waddle. His presence will diminish the value of Courtland Sutton and any of the rest of the pass-catchers in Denver.

For Miami, it's going to be a struggle for whoever they throw under center this season. They'll be set up to fail without any competent weapons and a subpar offensive line. It could get ugly for them in 2026.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Denver Broncos

Adding Waddle would give Nix a true WR1 to help him get to that next level as an NFL quarterback. He would immediately become the team's best weapon on offense. They have been mixing and matching players at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, but no one has truly hit like they've hoped and proven to be a game-changer. Waddle would be the game-changer they've been looking for.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Miami Dolphins

Miami is stuck in a salary cap nightmare and is looking at a rebuild for at least the next year or two. If they don't believe that Waddle is going to be an important piece of their rebuild, then it makes sense long-term to move on from him. Short team, it will be a tough pill to swallow for Dolphins' fans.

