Jonathan Taylor, Zay Flowers are Early Regression Candidates in 2026 Fantasy Football

The NFL season is already rearing up as the postseason is just two games away. Though we relish in the Fantasy Football season, it is about over and we must now move onto our next hobby. However, we can exit with a little bit of fun. As we do a way-too-early look into the 2026 Fantasy Football season, we find some names with regression likelihood coming their way. These are some names to potentially devalue in 2026 drafts.

2026 FANTASY FOOTBALL REGRESSION CANDIDATES

Jalen Hurts, QB

A Super Bowl run still may be in store, but it is clear that Eagles fans have become unhappy with this subpar offense. It has always been known that Hurts is not an elite passer, but they won a Super Bowl, so don't fix what ain't broke.

The Eagles may be without AJ Brown in 2026. They also seem to trend downwards instead of upwards with OC, Kevin Patullo. The tush-push is not in its dominant form either and it looks that we have a melting pot for regression to Hurts. My ultra-hot take is that Hurts is out of Philadelphia within 24 months, at the first point of major struggles.

Matthew Stafford, QB

The MVP-favorite has to regress somewhat in 2026. The season for this is their pass-heavy Red Zone Offense. They must return back to a more run-heavy form as defenses will naturally adjust to contain Davante Adams in those 1-on-1 situations. I still can see Stafford be a Top-5 upside option, but it is very hard to finish Top-3 without any rushing upside. Stafford is doing it, but to repeat? That is hard to expect.

Jonathan Taylor, RB

The Running Back may end the season with (20) Total Touchdowns. Though impressive, it may not happen again. Even before Daniel Jones tore his achilles, the Colts offense was already coming down to earth a bit. Now, entering 2026 potentially without Jones, the expectations of this team will more likely be a .500 football team. The offense should get worse, by default, and that will damage the insane output that Taylor has shown this year.

Kyren Williams, RB

I have been adamant that Blake Corum is better than Kyren Williams. Even if you think I am wrong, the eye test cannot deny that they are at least very close in talent. Williams may be under a new contract, but it matters little to a coach like Sean McVay. Where he sees talent, it will be played. Corum has been playing unbelievable football over recent weeks, and it very well may carryover into 2026 in a split backfield. I think it is much more likely that Corum becomes RB1 than he becomes irrelevant.

D'Andre Swift, RB

Swift will be entering a contract year in 2026. Often times, this is a lead to see great success. This situation points differently. The Bears love Kyle Monangai, hence the recent split, and I could see the Bears molding him into their RB1 of the future.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

Bold take indeed, but statistically, it makes sense. Smith-Njigba is working to a Target Share of nearly 40%. That is absurd, and very uncommon in the NFL. We would imagine that the Seahawks enter 2026 with Rashid Shaheed put in an increased workload. On top of that, Cooper Kupp returns and Tory Horton gets back healthy to his promise that was seen earlier this season. I think that Smith-Njigba must see is volume decrease. Nonetheless, he is a Top-5 asset, but not my WR1.

Jaylen Waddle, WR

Waddle is the WR1 with high-volume. However, the Dolphins hope to have Tyreek Hill back in 2026. They also hope to have a new Quarterback. Surely, that player can be better than Tua Tagolaivoa, but there will be much more risk to consider, whoever that player becomes to be. I cannot see Waddle being drafted inside the Top-10 Wide Receivers in 2026, and I will neither wish to draft the risk.

Zay Flowers, WR

Stop if you've heard this before....Zay Flowers fumbled with the game on the line.... pic.twitter.com/9vkf26raLS — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 22, 2025

Flowers is working to a Target share over 30%. Is Flowers actually a WR1 in the NFL? I think not, but he is a very good slot option. The Ravens desperately need another Wide Receiver, perhaps in the draft or free agency. Anything they do will likely takeaway from the volume of Flowers, especially given their 2025 struggles.

Dallas Goedert, TE

Goedert has (10) Touchcowns this season. It is very impressive, but it heads a subpar offense. For any Tight End to have double-digit Touchdowns is rare, and only 1-2 Tight Ends meet that output in a given year. Now, if AJ Brown is gone, Goedert could meet this upside again. However, we can expect it more likely to not repeat itself. Sorry to say, but Goedert is not a Trey McBride or Brock Bowers level talent.

Travis Kelce, TE

Do not be surprised if Kelce retires this offseason. Combine many factors in here. One being Pat Mahomes' Torn ACL, another being a missed postseason. We then add his age and his marriage to Taylor Swift. This man might be hitting the high road with his podcast and his popstar wife.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: