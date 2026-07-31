Mets Trade AJ Minter to the Twins for Prospects: Fantasy Baseball Impact

As the trade deadline quickly approaches, the Mets have made the first of what is expected to be several moves before the deadline. The Mets traded relief pitcher AJ Minter to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for two Minor League infield prospects, Billy Amick and Bruin Agbayani. After a disappointing season, this jumpstarts the Mets trade deadline sell-off.

Trade news: The Minnesota Twins are acquiring left-handed reliever A.J. Minter from the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN.



The Mets’ selling starts with one of the top relievers on the market. There will be many more Mets deals to come before Aug. 3. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2026

Minter Fits in Minnesota

Minter has been a bright spot for the Mets in relief with a 1-1 record, 2.35 ERA, and 20 strikeouts in the 2026 season. The Twins currently rank 27th in ERA in relief pitching, so Minter should bring a boost to their lackluster bullpen.

The Twins currently sit at .500 with a 55-55 record as they continue to fight for a Wild Card spot, currently one game back of the Guardians for the third spot in the AL.

Minter has only seen the mound for 23 innings this season with the Metropolitans, but his usage should increase with his new team in Minnesota, who are in desperate need of a reliable relief pitcher out of the bullpen.

Minter will continue to be used as a late inning specialist, relying on his cutter and four-seam fastball against tough left handed batters. Minter's reliability and bump in usage with the Twins should give fantasy owners a boost, as the season heads into the final quarter of the year.

Mets Aim to Sell Hard At Deadline

New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets came into the season with high expectations, but have fallen flat on their face. They currently sit in last place in the NL East with a 47-63 record, having been riddled with injuries throughout the season.

The Mets fell into a 12 game losing streak early in the season, and have not been able to overcome their woes since then. Minter is the first Mets pitcher to be traded ahead of the deadline, with Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes, Luke Weaver, and Brooks Raley among the pitchers who could be on the move in the coming days.

Mets Look to the Future With New Prospects

St. Louis School (Hawaii) shortstop Bruin Agbayani during the MLB Draft Combine high school baseball game at Chase Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bruin Agbayani (SS/2B), one of the Mets new additions, has the opportunity to be a crowd pleaser for the Mets. Bruin will look to follow in his Father’s footsteps, former Met fan favorite Benny Agbayani, who is remembered for his clutch hitting, including his 13th inning walk-off homer in the 2000 NLDS for the Mets over the Giants.

Agbayani, 19, has spent most of the year in Single-A and is not expected to be called up anytime soon. He will continue his development with the Mets for the rest of the season in the Minors, currently batting .268/.412/.342 at that level this season.

As part of the trade for A.J. Minter, the Mets are acquiring Bruin Agbayani (Twins #29 prospect), the son of former Met Benny Agbayani pic.twitter.com/tJl7S7ZWTi — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 31, 2026

Billy Amick (1B/3B) was a second round pick in the 2024 draft, and has spent the past season in Double-A Wichita with 23 home runs under his belt. Amick has been touted by prospects for offensive power, but will have to find a fit defensively with the Mets in the future. Amick, similar to Agbayani, is not expected to be called up this season and will continue to develop in Minors.

The two new prospects are part of a bigger strategy for the Mets to rebuild from within with young talent as they look forward to next season.