Freddy Peralta Fantasy Landing Spots: 3 Destinations For Mets' SP Amid Trade Rumors

The New York Mets have been one of baseball’s most disappointing teams to this point of the 2026 MLB campaign. The team’s official over-under was 90.5 wins to open the season, but a combination of injuries and inconsistent play has the Mets sitting at just 44-62 on the year.

Well out of the playoff hunt, the Mets are expected to emerge as one of the trade deadline’s biggest sellers, with players like Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes and Luke Weaver at the center of recent trade rumors. Peralta’s situation has intensified vastly over the last 48 hours, following a quote that has raised questions with the deadline on the horizon.

Reflecting on his short time in New York, Peralta expressed that he felt he “let them down” ahead of his likely departure, all but cementing his status on the trade market. After finishing fifth in the NL Cy Young race in 2025, the two-time All-Star struggled mightily over 22 starts with a 4.99 ERA and career-worst 1.478 WHIP, greatly diminishing his fantasy baseball value.

"I'm thankful and grateful to be part of this organization. So far, I let them down. I haven't done what I'm supposed to do. I'm grateful to be here."



Freddy Peralta was asked if he thought about today potentially being his last start as a Met: pic.twitter.com/HZWad4VBDI — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 26, 2026

Peralta likely won’t garner the caliber of return the Mets gave up for him coming into the new season, but he presents one of the more predictable cases to be moved considering his struggles. Let’s look at three teams that could move for Peralta at the deadline, posing a potential opportunity for a fantasy turnaround down the stretch of the season.

Chicago Cubs

Jul 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Trent Thornton (49) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs present one of the more seamless fits for Peralta with the August 3 deadline looming. The Cubs have been identified as a potential landing spot over recent weeks, being linked to Peralta in trade chatter considering the need for veteran help in the bullpen. He presents a cost-friendly option for the front office to consider, as it looks to shore up weaknesses within the lineup to support a deep postseason run. Chicago’s reliable defensive output could present fantasy improvement for Peralta for the remainder of the season, and could help the pitcher stabilize his ERA. If he can improve slightly on his strikeout production with more confidence, he poses a threat for a rapid fantasy breakout.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Jul 25, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) in the dugout before a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the strongest lineups in baseball from top to bottom. Still, recent news regarding Shohei Ohtani’s pitching forecast has created a sudden need for bullpen help ahead of the deadline. The Dodgers will likely explore moves for bigger names before landing on Peralta, but his cheaper price point could attract the front office enough to strike a deal. Los Angeles is a destination that could also bolster Peralta’s fantasy outlook, with superior defensive production and greater overall consistency on the mound. He’d likely face reduced volume in the Dodgers’ bullpen, but Peralta should still notice fantasy improvement with a trade to the reigning champs.

New York Yankees

Jul 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried heads to the dugout after throwing a live bullpen session before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Los Angeles, the New York Yankees are expected to explore trades for bigger names at pitcher this deadline season, but have still been linked to Peralta in recent trade chatter. The front office could look to bring in the veteran as a rental to close the season, with hopes to shore up the pitching rotation in an effort to make a deep playoff run. He’d likely take on a reduced role with the Yankees as well, but that could play to his benefit as Peralta looks to rebound down the stretch of the season. New York’s lineup should help him lower his ERA, though his decreased strikeout production and likely reduced volume with the Yankees make it hard to forecast a significant fantasy leap.

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