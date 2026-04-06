Fantasy Baseball Owners Net Big Returns in this Mark Vientos Mock Trade Scenario

A splash may be in store for the New York Mets baseball team if things keep trending the right way. The Mets need a 1st baseman, as they keep testing a carousel of Mark Vientos, Jorge Polanco, and Brett Baty. The team can very well maintain this, but they would logically look to improve where the opportunity presents itself. Sometimes, those opportunities may not be obvious to the average fan, but they will come up. In this trade scenario, the Mets make a very interesting deal that deals away the red-hot Mark Vientos for phenom, Yandy Diaz.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

If Vientos joined the Rays, he would likely become the team's DH as a utility player. Vientos primarily plays 3rd base and will not leapfrog. Junior Caminero is in that spot. However, Diaz plays DH, and now, Vientos will. He can also slot in to play 1st base when needed. Surely, the Rays will leverage that ability.

Vientos would ultimately maintain much of the same in fantasy baseball. He will become a hopeful day-to-day player with quality power. His opportunity is much of the same as it stands in New York. Vientos plays nearly every day, but relies heavily on his performance. The better the baseball, the more he plays. That makes Vientos a must-own player, but a bench player much of the time. Currently, Vientos is actually a start given his heated start.

As for Diaz, he will remain a must-start item, of course. Diaz is an all-star caliber player. With the Mets, he will shift from being a DH to likely returning to 1st base. The Mets need an everday 1st baseman, and though Diaz is not an all-world fielder, he has vast experience at the position. Slotting into an elite Mets batting lineup, Diaz will bat in the top-5 of it, and that will actually up his fantasy baseball ranking with much more RBI and run-scoring ability.

Mock Trade Details

Mets Get:

1B/DH, Yandy Diaz

Rays Get:

3B/1B/DH, Mark Vientos

RHP, Raimon Gomez

Why the Mets Accept the Trade

The trade is simple on the Mets' end — they need a 1st baseman. While the team is trying to compensate for the loss of Pete Alonso, it may come to bite them when it matters most. Diaz is not an amazing 1st baseman, but he is average and serviceable in the field. The Mets can get Diaz, who is aging and may demand a big deal, in which the Mets might pay where the Rays wont.

Now, the odds that the Mets would sign Diaz to anything lengthy are low. He is 34-years-old. However, the Mets could sign Diaz to a mid-term deal with the money he so desires.

The Mets will part ways with Vientos, sold high. That is classic sales. Vientos is firing on all cylinders, and the Mets can trade him as he falls victim to being an undefined, surplus player.

Why the Rays Accept the Trade

Diaz's departure may make fans scratch their heads. However, it aligns with the team's long-term goals. Diaz is aging, and he may be leaving sooner or later. Diaz plays DH, so the team loses no positional need. They can simply make this deal for a younger player in Vientos, who is cheaper and under team control, with hitting upside that could be among the top 20% of MLB players.

The Rays can be sneaky in this deal and gun for a high-upside prospect. Gomez is a wonder of the minor leagues, said to touch up to 105 MPH on his fastball, and often 97-103. Why not? He could become an elite closer if angled well.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: