Mitch Keller Finds Modest Fantasy Baseball Boost in Potential Red Sox Trade

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been among the MLB trade rumors dating back to 2025 involving starting pitcher Mitch Keller. He is on a 5-year, $77 million contract that owes Keller $16.5 million in 2026, $18 million in 2027, and $20 million in his final year, 2028. As the rumors have it, the Pirates may be less willing to continue to pay for this contract amid his average output. Where there is supply, there is demand. If the Pirates wish to trade Keller, the Red Sox may be the team to come calling.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Despite their reputation, the Pirates project to be a decent team this season, and can contend for a Wild Card spot. The team has middling bats, featuring Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds, and Marcell Ozuna. Ultimately, they are a less-than-stellar team for a pitcher like Keller to be on, lessening his win upside.

By joining the Red Sox, Keller may find his fantasy baseball value to rise a bit. Nothing is drastic in that change, but the Red Sox have a borderline top-10 offense, which should support Keller as a pitcher. However, one caveat is that Keller will play half his games at Fenway Park. In park factor, Fenway Park is the No. 2 easiest for opposing batters, whereas PNC Park is 19th/28. That should not matter a ton, but it is a small factor to consider.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Keller was drafted as the SP103 in fantasy baseball, so he generally is undrafted in most leagues. That makes him a stash of 'upside,' in which Boston does not aid enough to change much. Keller comes off a back-to-back season with>4.00 ERA's. Keller is unlikely to move up in fantasy drafts because of these transactions, and his recent ERAs suggest they don’t significantly change his overall ranking.

Mock Trade Details

Red Sox Get:

SP, Mitch Keller

Pirates Get:

OF, Wilyer Abreu

2 Future Prospects

Why the Red Sox Accept the Trade

The Red Sox have a solid lineup, so their only real weakness is the backend of their rotation. With the 6th-highest payroll in the MLB, the Red Sox are more than happy to pick up a contract like Keller's. They very well would do so in order to help fill out their rotation, which is closed out by Brayan Bello — another trade candidate.

Keller can provide veteran stability to the backend of this Red Sox rotation. They will also get to keep him under contract through 2028, which goes a long way and perhaps saves this team money as players' values go up offseason by offseason.

Why the Pirates Accept the Trade

The Red Sox are not tied down to Wilyer Abreu right now. The Red Sox can certainly use him, but he can be replaced by Yoshida and their duo of Triple-A outfielders, including Braiden Ward — the Red Sox traded for him last November.

The deal here is that the Pirates can really use another outfielder. That was more than evident on Opening Day, in which infielder-turned-outfielder Oneil Cruz flubbed multiple plays. Abreu is not the most stellar player, but he is good enough to fill a gap.

All five of the Pirates' starting pitchers are former top-3 round draft picks. They also have multiple ranked pitching prospects in Triple-A, at least one of whom shall be due or sooner or later. Keller is expendable as a pitcher with a >4.00 ERA. The Pirates would trade him to save money, fill a fielding need, and add two prospects.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: