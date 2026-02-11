MLB Mock Trade: Yankees Land Superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. From Padres

MLB spring training is quickly approaching, and the start of the regular season won't be far behind. The regular season starts in late March, and between now and then, teams will continue to make signings and trades as they prepare to set their opening day record. There is a chance we could still see some superstars on the move.

One superstar that has been rumored for a potential deal for a long time is San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. The Padres are also an extremely active team, so a Tatis deal could materialize and become a reality. A deal would likely need to get done with a big-market team that could handle him financially long-term. We have a big one for you here.

New York Yankees - San Diego Padres Mock Trade

New York Yankees Receive

OF - Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres Receive

Prospect - OF - Spencer Jones

Prospect - RHP - Carlos Lagrange

Prospect - RHP - Ben Hess

Prospect - INF - Roderick Arias

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Tatis is going to be a fantastic fantasy option no matter where he's playing. He doesn't strike us as a guy who would crumble under the pressure of playing in a big market like New York or anything like that.

While he's already in a strong offensive lineup, batting ahead of or behind Aaron Judge certainly would be a welcome luxury for any hitter. While it's a much friendlier park for left-handed hitters, Yankee Stadium is still a much more favorable ballpark for hitters compared to Petco Park in San Diego.

As far as the prospects go, they could have a quicker path to the Padres, particularly Spencer Jones. However, we'll have to wait and see how quickly they are called up and what their roles might be on the next level upon arrival.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The New York Yankees

It's been far too long for Yankees fans, and the Yankees organization since they last won a World Series. They are in the midst of one of the longest World Series droughts in their existence. Adding a superstar like Tatis could help get them over the hump and propel them to their 28th championship.

His upside is an MVP-caliber player this year. That simply isn't the case with a prospect. The Yankees want to win now while Judge is still in his prime, and this is a win-now move.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The San Diego Padres

It has become clear that, as currently constructed, the Padres aren't going to be better than the Los Angeles Dodgers. No team is, but they have the unfortunate burden of playing in the NL West with them. With the Padres potentially being sold in the near future, shedding a contract like Tatis for a potentially franchise-changing package of prospects makes a ton of sense for this team.

