MLB Mock Trade: Boston Red Sox Deal Jarren Duran to Marlins for Sandy Alcantara

We are just days away from the start of spring training, and the start of the MLB regular season kicks off next month. Teams will be making moves, signing, cutting, and trading players to finalize their opening day rosters. The Miami Marlins could be looking to move former Cy Young award winner Sandy Alcantara. If they do trade him, it will be interesting to see what they get for him. He still has plenty of value, but his value isn't anywhere close to where it was just a few years ago.

Boston Red Sox - Miami Marlins Mock Trade

Boston Red Sox Receive

RHP - Sandy Alcantara

Miami Marlins Receive

OF - Jarren Duran

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Alcantara is coming off the worst season of his career, but at just 30 years old, he should still have plenty of gas left in the tank. It will be interesting to see how he would pitch on a team with real expectations that could be fighting for a playoff spot. He hasn't pitched a whole lot of games that were meaningful in Miami. A change of scenery could potentially do wonders for his career and turn around the current downward trajectory that he is on.

Duran's game should translate anywhere. His skill set could be utilized even more in Miami. They are a team that needs to make things happen using small ball, so we could see his stolen base attempts spike. However, there is a concern that his runs and RBIs could fall off because he will be in a weaker lineup with fewer opportunities to score or drive in runs.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Boston Red Sox

Boston needs to strengthen their starting rotation. It makes sense for them to buy low on Alcantara. If he bounces back and pitches anywhere close to as well as he had his entire career prior to 2025, he will be a steal. He would be the piece that they need and could be a difference maker in the AL East.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Miami Marlins

Alcantara's time in Miami may have simply run its course, and a change could work out well for both sides. Duran brings a playmaking ability that could help the Marlins be more competitive. His ability to stretch singles into doubles, doubles into triples, and steal bases can be a big help for a team like the Marlins, who have to manufacture offense.

