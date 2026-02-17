MLB Mock Trade: Tigers Deal Tarik Skubal to New York Yankees

Spring training is just days away, and the MLB regular season starts next month. Between now and then, teams will continue to sign, cut, and trade players. The biggest name that could be on the move is Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. He is one of the best pitchers in the game, and it will take a huge package from a team that wants to win now and is most likely willing to at the very least entertain signing him to a long-term deal.

New York Yankees - Detroit Tigers Mock Trade

New York Yankees Receive

LHP - Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers Receive

RHP - Cam Schlittler

Prospect - SS - George Lombard Jr

Prospect - OF - Spencer Jones

Prospect - RHP - Chase Hampton

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Skubal is a star. He's going to be great no matter where he pitches. Being a left-handed pitcher in Yankee Stadium is a big advantage, with the short porch in right field. The Yankees are also more likely to be in contention to push for a deep playoff run. That could push Skubal to focus and play at the highest level.

Schlittler would continue to develop in Detroit and hopefully become one of the best young pitchers in baseball. His fantasy value hinges more on how he plays as a full-time starter and less on what team he's playing for. We have a very small sample size on him as a Yankee.

Lombard and Jones will have a much quicker path as full-time starters on the major league level. This would speed up the process and move them from potential dynasty options to potential re-draft sleepers.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The New York Yankees

The Yankees are a team that needs to win now. They are a franchise that is used to winning, but they are mired in one of their longest World Series droughts in the team's history. Even at a price as steep as this, this move is worth it for a team like the Yankees trying to get over the hump and win a championship. Skubal is one of the best pitchers on the planet and could help them get by high-end teams like the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Detroit Tigers

At this point, it seems inevitable that Skubal will be leaving Detroit in the near future. He is in the last year of his contract, and he's going to get a massive contract. As good as Skubal is, this is an absolute haul for a player on an expiring contract. This is a franchise-altering trade for the Tigers and just a season-altering trade for the Yankees. The long-term gains are worth the short-term sacrifices.

