MLB Mock Trade: Braves Bolster Pitching Staff, Acquire Pirates’ Mitch Keller

With MLB spring training just around the corner and the start of the regular season next month, teams are looking to put the finishing touches on their opening day rosters. We expect there to be plenty of signings, cuts, and trades between now and late March. There will also be plenty of injuries, which can change the course of a team's season. The Pittsburgh Pirates are a team that could move some key players who could be real difference makers elsewhere this season. A team that could be looking to buy after once again being slammed by injuries is the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta Braves - Pittsburgh Pirates Mock Trade

Atlanta Braves Receive

RHP - Max Keller

Pittsburgh Pirates Receive

Prospect - 2B/SS - Tate Southisene

Prospect - RHP - Drue Hackenberg

Prospect - RHP - Garrett Baumann

Fantasy Baseball Impact

This would be a strong landing spot for Keller. The Braves coaching staff tends to work wonders with even subpar pitchers, and they take strong pitchers to the next level. He would immediately slot in as a much-needed piece in the starting rotation and will likely get a lot more run support and wins in Atlanta. We'd expect his fantasy value to get a slight boost with the Braves.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Atlanta Braves

The Braves' starting pitching staff has already been slammed by injuries. Spencer Schwellenbach has landed on the 60-day IL with an elbow injury, AJ Smith-Shawver is set to miss the season after Tommy John surgery, and Spencer Strider still has some health concerns. What they need is a durable starter, and Keller has proven to be just that. Over the past four seasons, he more than 31 starts per season, and his fewest starts during that span was 29. Adding Keller would stabilize their starting rotation and is a necessity earlier in the year, while players get healthy.

Mitch Keller, Wicked 89mph Back Foot Slider. 🤢



7th K pic.twitter.com/5PWJnKYyw0 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 2, 2025

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates continue to build up their farm system, adding multiple prospects for a 29-year-old pitcher. They are trying to build a team that can compete in the playoffs, but have struggled when acquiring prospects in the past. However, adding these young players could put them on schedule to have contributors right when they hope to make a run at the playoffs.

