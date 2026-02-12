MLB Mock Trade: Braves Deal Ozzie Albies to Diamondbacks for Ketel Marte

The MLB season is almost upon us, and teams are getting ready to lock in their opening day rosters. As they get ready for the start of the regular season in March, teams will be signing, cutting, and trading players to build their rosters the way they want them. A player that could be on the move is Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies.

With all the injuries the Braves have been dealing with already heading into this season, they could be forced to move one of their core players to get help with their battered pitching staff, which could already be out with Spencer Schwellenbach and AJ Smith-Shawver for the full season, with Spencer Strider already dealing with questions surrounding his health.

However, it was their offense that was the issue last season, and they could package Albies to improve at the plate as well. This one would sting for Braves' fans, but Albies could potentially be on the move.

Atlanta Braves - Arizona Diamondbacks Mock Trade

Atlanta Braves Receive

2B - Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks Receive

2B - Ozzie Albies

RHP - Hurston Waldrep

Fantasy Baseball Impact

We don't see a whole lot changing as far as fantasy value goes with the two second basemen. Both lineups are loaded with offensive stars. Despite the Braves coming off a down season, we expect their offense to bounce back this season, especially with a healthy Ronald Acuna to start the season.

Marte could see his power numbers get a slight boost playing in Atlanta. Waldrep has been excellent with limited innings pitched, but still has plenty to prove. Fantasy owners need to be more concerned with projecting how he plays as a full-time starter, rather than worrying about what team he pitches for.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Atlanta Braves

Albies has been a very good Brave, but injuries have become an issue for him. Marte brings more pop to the Braves lineup than they have gotten in a few years now from any middle infielders. Unless they believe that Nacho Alvarez is prepared to have a breakout season, they need an upgrade at the position, and they need more consistent offense after their disastrous 2025 season.

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) looks skyward after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Arizona Diamondbacks

In this deal, Arizona gets a stud 23-year-old starter and a viable replacement at second base for a 32-year-old second baseman. This trade would make them much better long-term and could even work out for them in the short-term if what we've seen from Waldrep in limited action translates to full-time success.

