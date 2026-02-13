MLB Mock Trade: Dodgers Deal Tyler Glasnow in Groundbreaking Package for Paul Skenes

The Los Angeles Dodgers have consistently been rumored to grab any star player in the MLB. They are basically the league's active, year-long all-star team. With unlimited payroll and money deferrals, they have unrestricted discretion. Recently, this came across Tyler Glasnow's desk. While the Dodgers had mild interest in Tarik Skubal, they had reportedly been willing to deal Glasnow. Now that Skubal is signed, that is done, but if midseason rumors pivot to other names, Glasnow could be dealt. This is a mock trade in which Glasnow is dealt in a blockbuster deal.

Glasnow would be unaffected in his role. In Pittsburgh, Glasnow will be their new ace and should perform as expected. There is zero concern here.

The real matter is over in Los Angeles. They will make a giant splash by landing the Cy Young winner, Paul Skenes. In turn, he is their certified ace, well above Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell. Like Glasnow, he is unaffected and is arguably the 1.1 among fantasy baseball pitchers.

If any names are affected, it would be those of some bats in Pittsburgh. With the Pirates bearing down on many soon-to-arrive prospects, some starters can lose their roles. That being said, it will not be O'Neill Cruz, Bryan Reynolds, or Marcell Ozuna. So, no Pirates are affected in short-term fantasy baseball. As this trade goes down, not much shifts in that realm.

Dodgers Get:



Paul Skenes

Pirates Get:



Tyler Glasnow

River Ryan

Josue De Paula (OF, No. 1 Prospect)

Zyhir Hope (OF, No. 2 Prospect)

Jackson Ferris (SP, No. 6 Prospect)

Emil Morales (SS, No. 7 Prospect)

Why the Dodgers Say Yes

If any team in the MLB will deal half of their farm system for one elite player, that will be the Dodgers. They care not about money and all about winning. They have shown this over and over again.

Skenes will surely command a massive deal sooner rather than later. Itis surprising that he hasn't received a big deal yet. We know the Pirates are reluctant to hand out contracts like that. If prime Babe Ruth walked in the door, they may trade him away. It is just how things are.

The cost is over the moon to get Skenes, but they would be a team to do it. Meanwhile, the Pirates will smile ear to ear about gaining a new, cheap farm system of elite prospects.

Why the Pirates Say Yes

Skenes is one thing, money is another. He is going to want a deal they will hesitate to pay for. As the Dodgers lie in wait, they will have to send the Pirates at least four top-end prospects. Some may say they command even more than that. In this deal, they get five, with Ryan being a Spring Training invite

This is supply and demand at its finest. The Dodgers get a Cy Young and the Pirates save money with a hopeful elite future.

