LOS ANGELES — Well before the Los Angeles Dodgers dominated free agency by signing Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker, they were among the teams connected to a potential Tarik Skubal trade.

Despite a lack of clarity as to which direction the Detroit Tigers preferred to take, there was plenty of speculation involving their ace. Some of that carried into January, but the Tigers are now said to plan on moving forward with Skubal part of their 2026 roster.

Though, their future together could be strenuous considering the big gulf that existed between the sides heading into an arbitration hearing. The three-person panel wound up siding with Skubal's $32 million salary rather than the $19 million the Tigers submitted.

Dodgers' message to Tyler Glasnow amid trade rumors

When it did look like Skubal was potentially available, a variety of trade packages involving the Dodgers were speculated upon amid an indication the Tigers were interested in their prospects.

In addition to prospects, it was thought Detroit coveted MLB-ready starting pitching as well. That in turn fueled the notion that Tyler Glasnow could be included. Coinciding with that idea, it was reported Glasnow's name had surfaced in trade talks, though not necessarily specific to Skubal, and the Dodgers were said to be open to parting with the right-hander.

Nearly immediately after, Glasnow said he received assurances from Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman that he would not be traded. When asked about that conversation, the 32-year-old recalled it being very matter of fact.

"Nothing too crazy. I was just like, 'What's going on here?' And they were like, 'Don't worry. You're not going anywhere.' It was as short as that," Glasnow said at DodgerFest. "Short and simple. It was nice to hear."

Tyler Glasnow's importance to Dodgers

Even with some of his injury woes, Glasnow is a key part of the Dodgers' starting rotation. That's projecting to be especially true in 2026 as Blake Snell is behind schedule, and the Dodgers could be cautious with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to begin the season as well.

Glasnow has gone 13-9 with a 3.37 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 40 starts over his two seasons with the Dodgers thus far. He played a pivotal role in their 2025 playoff run by making three starts and three relief appearances. It's a stretch Glasnow is looking to build off of.

"Good," answered Glasnow when asked how he's feeling physically. "I feel like each offseason has kind of been a quick one. We had Korea, then the World Series, Japan, then the World Series. It was so much fun to do that but I think it's good we can get a normal Spring Training, other than the World Baseball Classic.

"I'm excited, everyone is excited."

Glasnow now is entering his third season with the Dodgers after being acquired in trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Dodgers also received Manuel Margot and cash considerations, and traded Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca to the Rays.

The trade was contingent on the Dodgers and Glasnow agreeing to a contract extension, which resulted in keeping him under team control through at least the 2027 season. The Dodgers have a $30 million team option for 2028 that converts to a $21.5 million player option if it's declined.

