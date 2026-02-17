MLB Mock Trade: Orioles Deal Adley Rutschman to Cincinnati Reds for Trio of Prospects

Spring training is about to start, and the regular season will be starting before we know it. Teams will be looking to finalize their opening day rosters, and could still be looking to make trades before they throw out the first pitch. A player who could be on the move at some point in the next month is Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. The Cincinnati Reds are in dire need of some offense to make them a real threat in the NL Central, and they have the pitching to get the deal done.

Cincinnati Reds - Baltimore Orioles Mock Trade

Cincinnati Reds Receive

C - Adley Rutschman

Baltimore Orioles Receive

RHP - Chase Petty

Prospect - C - Alfredo Duno

Prospect - RHP - Connor Phillips

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Rutschman is coming off an injury-plagued season, but he is one of the best catchers in baseball, despite a down year even when healthy. We'd expect him to bounce back and be a strong fantasy option this year in Cincinnati. There is no reason for fantasy owners to be concerned about his fantasy upside being capped in Cincinnati. They are an ascending offense in a very hitter-friendly ballpark.

Petty would immediately have a starting job in Baltimore and is expected to be a very good pitcher. Duno would also have a much quicker path to the pros if he landed with the Orioles, especially with Rutschman out of the way.

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati has strong pitching, but their lineup needs work. They could use a catcher who brings some pop to their lineup and is strong behind the plate. He is the kind of reliable presence in a lineup that could make a big difference for the Reds' lineup. Rutschman is the perfect mix of veteran presence but still young player that this team needs to take the next step.

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles need pitching help. Petty is an impressive righty who should be an immediate contributor in Baltimore. They would also be adding Duno, who is a talented young prospect with a ton of upside, who could eventually replace Rutschman. For a team with a limited payroll, this is exactly the kind of move they need to make to stay competitive.

