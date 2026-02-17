MLB Mock Trade: Red Sox Move Triston Casas to Diamondbacks, Land Ketel Marte

The countdown to spring training has begun, and the regular season will be starting in just over a month. Teams are still trying to finalize their opening day rosters, and could still be looking to make trades before their season officially starts. There is a chance the Boston Red Sox could be looking to trade first baseman Triston Casas. A team that is in need of a first baseman and could move a big piece is the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona Diamondbacks - Boston Red Sox Mock Trade

Arizona Diamondbacks Receive

1B - Triston Casas

Prospect - SS - Dorian Soto

Boston Red Sox Receive

2B - Ketel Marte

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Casas would have a significantly larger role with the Diamondbacks. His job could be fading quickly in Boston after they added Wilson Contreras. This would be a great move for Casas' fantasy value. It seems inevitable that he will be moved and it would be great if he moved into a strong lineup like they have in Arizona. His fantasy value would spike significantly if he landed with the D-Backs.

Boston is a strong landing spot for Marte. He would still be in the heart of a strong lineup and would be playing in a great ballpark to hit in. This is one of the few places he could land and not lose much fantasy value, if any.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Arizona Diamondbacks

Marte is a great player, but he is also 32 years old. Adding a 26-year-old first baseman like Casas and an impressive prospect like Soto to eventually slide in as a starting middle infielder is a decent haul for Arizona. Casas could have an immediate impact for the Diamondbacks, and Soto will fill a hole, which will inevitably need to be filled in the near future, regardless.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Boston Red Sox

After adding Wilson Contreras to start at first base, it's unclear what Casas role is going to be in Boston. It makes sense to trade him, being that he's still a valuable asset despite struggling through and injury filled 2025 season. Soto is a strong prospect who could eventually fill a void in their infield, and Casas isn't the hitter that Marte is, but he could still be a difference-maker and important contributor in their lineup.

