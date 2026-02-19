MLB Mock Trade: Yankees Flip Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Braves for Ozzie Albies

We are now just hours away from the start of spring training. The MLB regular season will be starting next month, and teams will be looking to put their finishing touches on their rosters before opening day. Two teams that could still be looking to make moves to put themselves in the best possible situation to win a championship this year are the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves. Both these teams could be looking to trade one of their star infielders.

Atlanta Braves - New York Yankees Mock Trade

Atlanta Braves Receive

2B - Jazz Chisholm Jr

New York Yankees Receive

2B - Ozzie Albies

Prospect - RHP - Jhancarlos Lara

Fantasy Baseball Impact

This would be a fine move for both player. Atlanta could potentially take advantage of Chisholm's speed more than the Yankees do, and Truist Park is one of the best stadiums to hit in. However, Yankee Stadium does have that short right-field porch. Both of these players can take advantage of that. Albies, being a switch-hitter, should transition well to the Yankees, both in their lineup and on their field. We wouldn't expect both to continue to produce at a high level. Chisholm is going to be a strong fantasy option, and Albies will too if he can stay healthy.

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) celebrates after a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Atlanta Braves

Atlanta needs to add some pop to their lineup after struggling to score runs in 2025. Chisholm does just that. He would also bring some much-needed speed to the Braves as well. Playmaking on the base paths was something they were missing last season with Ronald Acuna Jr coming off his second torn ACL, and Albies both banged-up and slowing down as he gets older. This is the perfect fit for the Braves' offense. His contract is also favorable enough that it makes it more reasonable to move Albies' team-friendly deal.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The New York Yankees

The New York Yankees would be getting a very good second baseman on a very team-friendly contract. They would be getting a switch-hitter back, so they wouldn't be losing anything as far as lineup flexibility goes. Perhaps most importantly, they would be getting a great clubhouse guy with championship experience. It feels weird to say, but the Yankees need players who know how to win and can teach them how to win.

Albies' time in Atlanta and World Series Championship experience could have a significant impact on the Yankees, who have struggled to get over the hump. They would also be getting back a talented young pitching prospect with a ton of upside, which will balance out the risk of taking on Albies coming off a down year in which he dealt with some injuries.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: