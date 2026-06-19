3 Riveting NBA Trade Rumors Get the Fantasy Basketball Best of Ja Morant, 2 Others

There is no professional sports league with more turnover than the National Basketball Association. Contracts are massive, roles are volatile, and teams continuously shake up their short and long-term plans. It makes fantasy basketball a really difficult game to play. However, any game has a sharp strategy, whether easy or not.

In this game, participants find upside in unique ways, which includes players likely to be traded into much better situations. Three candidates that are trending that way — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, and Domantas Sabonis. These are where we want them to be dealt.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami Heat

A deal that sends Giannis to Miami seems more inevitable than possible. They are gunning hard to get the 'Greek Freak,' and they have the assets to get that deal done. In such a deal, Giannis would join a team with the NBA's best coach, forming a roster capable of contending in the Eastern Conference.

We can't be so sure as to what the Heat's roster might look like with Giannis. They will have to trade away big assets, including Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and/or Kel'el Ware. Regardless, the Heat have a very deep roster, including rising stars in Kasparas Jaukicionis, Pelle Larrson, and Simone Fontecchio.

Giannis will have a great supporting cast to perfectly supplement his game as the primary scorer at all times. All Giannis needs to reach his fantasy basketball ceiling is a good, high-scoring team. The Heat are best equipped to hand him just that.

Ja Morant to Miami Heat

The Grizzlies are willing to trade Morant for the right price. The era of Morant in Memphis has yielded little. With young stars rising, including Ty Jerome, Cedric Coward, GG Jackson, Walter Clayton Jr., and Cam Spencer, they do not need to hold on to Morant. Such a trade can net big future assets, and the move seems only right.

The Heat is the hottest landing spot making airwaves. They are also the most attractive in fantasy basketball.

If the Heat got both Giannis and Morant, they would part ways with a ton of their current roster. In turn, Giannis can maintain high usage as a top-5 fantasy basketball player while Morant owns his own high usage rate as a top-20 fantasy basketball player.

Suppose the Heat got only Morant; the same would remain. The team holds on to more assets but trades for Morant, intending to make him their centerpiece. Morant carries a big load in a gap that gets filled. The Heat currently operates with unproven assets in Davion Mitchell and Kasapras Jaukicionis at point guard.

Domantas Sabonis to Charlotte Hornets

The potential trade is much longer than a long shot, but Sabonis is certainly in the trade market, which makes any destination possible. The Hornets are said to be in the market for a center, and Sabonis might be their ideal answer.

Such a deal might devalue rising stars that include Moussa Diaby and Ryan Kalkbrenner. As to Sabonis, it will raise him a great deal in fantasy basketball.

The Hornets are a top-5 offense in the NBA, as proven by the 2025-26 NBA BPI. Better offense means more potential minutes in a more competitive basketball game. In turn, Sabonis will have more rebound chances and more triple-double opportunities.

The Kings were the 3rd-worst team in the NBA this past season, so the upgrade is tremendous in such a trade scenario. Truth be told, Sabonis playing anywhere other than Sacramento will be an upgrade; it is just a matter of how big an upgrade.

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