NBA Mock Trade: Dallas Mavericks Send Daniel Gafford to Lakers in Effort to Rebuild

The NBA Trade Deadline is now just hours away. It's today at 3 PM EST. Last night, there were a ton of huge trades, and we expect much of the same leading up to the deadline. One team that has been particularly quiet is the Los Angeles Lakers. They still need help in the paint with interior defense, and they are running out of time to make a move. As currently constructed, they are not a team that should be considered a true contender; however, with stars like LeBron James and Luka Doncic, one move can propel them to the next level.

Los Angeles Lakers - Dallas Mavericks Mock Trade

Los Angeles Lakers Receive

F - Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks Receive

F - Dalton Knecht

G - Gabe Vincent

First Round Pick

Fantasy Basketball Impact

Compared to his time with the Mavericks, as previously constructed, Gafford should see a nice bump in production with the Lakers. How things would play out for the Mavs after trading half their team away, we aren't sure. Nevertheless, he fills a void that the Lakers badly need filled. He brings a presence in the paint and a much-needed interior defense. This would be a great move for Gafford, both short-term and long-term.

After all the moves the Mavericks have made this week, Knecht and Vincent would both likely step in and see significantly more playing time and opportunities on the court. Both of these guys would get a lot more shots up on a team that doesn't have LeBron, Doncic, and Austin Reaves. With Reaves getting fully healthy, their usage will only be dropping in Los Angeles. Every player in this trade comes out better for fantasy owners.

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers could desperately use a 6'10 rim protector in the paint. With a few more minutes per game, he is more than capable of averaging about 10 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks per game. That would be exactly what the Lakers need. As far as Knecht and Vincent go, things have quickly soured, as Knecht and Vincent have not come close to playing up to expectations.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Dalton Knecht (4) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Knecht has even reportedly requested a trade so the Lakers may grant him that wish for the right price.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Dallas Mavericks

Dallas is clearly rebuilding around Cooper Flagg and is more than willing to tank the rest of this season. Vincent is an essential non-factor in this deal, but getting a young forward like Knecht and a first-round pick is a nice haul for Gafford. Knecht is a 24-year-old player with a high offensive upside and has proven that he can be an impressive scorer. A fresh start could help him approach that potential.

