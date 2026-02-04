NBA Mock Trade: Lakers Give LeBron James Fresh Start with Wemby in San Antonio

We are now just a day away from the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday, February 5. There have already been some huge deals made, but there could still be plenty of surprises on the horizon. No trade would make more headlines than the Los Angeles Lakers moving on from NBA legend LeBron James. While there have been rumors that LeBron could possibly be traded to the Golden State Warriors or Cleveland Cavaliers, there is one team that makes a lot more sense. That team is the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs - Los Angeles Lakers Mock Trade

San Antonio Spurs Receive

F - LeBron James

G - Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers Receive

G - Devin Vassell

F - Harrison Barnes

F - Jeremy Sochan

First Round Pick

Fantasy Basketball Impact

In San Antonio, LeBron James would likely see his scoring stay about the same, his assists spike, and his rebounds dip. He's a better fit in San Antonio, who could help take Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox to the next level. He'd still likely have the ball in his hands more after getting away from Luka Doncic, who is far more ball-dominant than anyone in San Antonio. His son, Bronny, could also potentially get more court time with the Spurs. We have more faith in them developing and utilizing a talented young defender who has shown offensive improvement.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) walks down the court during second half action against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Vassell could see a slight dip in usage in Los Angeles when everyone is healthy, but how often is everyone healthy in LA? Overall, we'd expect his numbers to stay stable where they were at, with more spike games in a more erratic offense.

Barnes would get an opportunity to take more shots on a team that desperately needs more long-range shooting. If he can make the most of his opportunity, it will only lead to more opportunities.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are the No. 2 team in the Western Conference and a legitimate Championship contender. However, they are young and inexperienced. Adding a veteran with LeBron's skillset and experience would be invaluable and potentially put them over the top. He can teach their young corps to become winners and potentially jumpstart a dynasty in San Antonio. What they are sacrificing would be more than worth the reward.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Los Angeles Lakers

If the Lakers don't believe that they are true contenders this season, this is a slam dunk trade for Los Angeles. They would be adding young players to build around who could help both now, but more importantly, in the future, as role players surrounding Doncic, for a 41-year-old pending free agent. There is even a scenario where LeBron wants to be in Los Angeles and they could trade him to allow him to compete for a title shot, then bring him back next year.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: