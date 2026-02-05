NBA Mock Trade: Mavericks Trade Kyrie Irving to Rockets in Deadline Blockbuster

We expect a ton of activity today with the NBA Trade Deadline just hours away at 3:00 PM EST. One team that has already been extremely active is the Dallas Mavericks. They have already traded multiple assets, most notably Anthony Davis. However, they still have one more superstar player, who could potentially swing the balance of power in the NBA Playoffs. If a team on the cusp could make a big move for star guard Kyrie Irving, it could put them over the top and potentially be the difference in winning a championship and an early-round exit in the playoffs.

Houston Rockets - Dallas Mavericks Mock Trade

Houston Rockets Receive

G - Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks Receive

G - Fred VanVleet

F - Dorian Finney-Smith

First Round Pick

Fantasy Basketball Impact

The issue with Irving has always been health and focus, never talent. He is expected to make his season debut after the All-Star break, and we'd expect him to be much more engaged on a team with championship aspirations like the Rockets, rather than a tanking team like the Mavericks. A move to Houston could make him a huge late-season addition to the roster of fantasy owners, while this could end up being a lost season if he stays in Dallas.

VanVleet is not a fantasy factor this season due to an ACL injury, but long-term, he could be the point guard the Mavericks decide to build around for the next few years. He will be a nice fit in Dallas for the next three-plus years.

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) points during the first quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

With the Mavericks having a fire sale, Finney-Smith would see more opportunities in Dallas almost by default. They will need serviceable bodies on the court, and he is just that. At his age, he isn't going to be a significant contributor on a team like Dallas, but could be an interesting fantasy spot start in Dallas.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Houston Rockets

The Rockets are all-in and trying to win now. When you acquire a 37-year-old Kevin Durant, you open a championship window, but it's a short window. Irving and Durant are friends and could create a dangerous offensive tandem that could make a deep playoff run. This is a win-now move and that's exactly what this team needs.

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks could use a proven veteran point guard with extensive playoff experience to stabilize a young team for a handful of years while their youth matures during this rebuild. While Irving is the better player, he's not necessarily someone you want in the locker room in a less-than-ideal situation. Now at 33 years old and coming off a knee injury of his own, there is little need to keep him around while they're not competitive.

