A Fantasy Football Legend Winds Down His Career in this Potential Trade to Houston

The New Orleans Saints have stated that Alvin Kamara is to return to the team in 2026. However, how much can we trust anything a team says? If a team calls with a good offer, we know that everything is for sale. All that matters is the cost. Kamara is lightly on the trade block, and when exploring suitors, the Houston Texans appear to be among them. As we explore trade destinations for all key rumored players, this becomes another scenario to examine.

Fantasy Football Impact

Kamara is near the end of his career. What that means is his upside will be lacking. The Texans would trade for Kamara to be a mixed-in, 3rd-down back. He would play behind David Montgomery and split further snaps with Woody Marks. He is a trustworthy veteran and may fit a style of our old fantasy football friend, Darren Sproles.

At this stage in Kamara's career, it is hard to value him too highly. He has proven us wrong in the past, but another year makes for more regression. The Texans can use Kamara in a way that leverages his upside. Ultimately, he would lack volume to be much more than a bench stash.

Should this deal ever happen, it could devalue Marks. It is to be assumed that Montgomery maintains over 50% of backfield work. Marks would be the loser in all of this, battling for his snaps as he already must do behind Montgomery.

The likely valuations would find Montgomery as an RB2 and Marks/Kamara as bench stashes in double-digit re-draft rounds.

Mock Trade Details

Texans Get:

RB, Alvin Kamara

Saints Get:

2026 4th Round Pick

2027 4th Round Pick

RB, Jawhar Jordan

Why the Texans Accept the Trade

The Texans will aim to use multiple run schemes. While Montgomery runs north-to-south, Kamara can go east-to-west. In a gap scheme mixed in with play-action, Kamara would be a great, cheap addition to this scheme. Marks is generally a more north-to-south runner like Montgomery.

The trade is nothing more than a cheap, schematic fit with a veteran to help upgrade this team mentally. The Texans have Super Bowl aspirations in 2026. Oftentimes, Super Bowl teams have role-playing veterans, in this case, being Kamara.

Why the Saints Accept the Trade

Though the Saints have said Kamara stays, he may go. We are smarter than that. The Saints have added Travis Etienne Jr. as their RB1, and they will also get back Kendre Miller from injury, who has done fantastically in Year 1 under Kellen Moore. They really don't 'need' Kamara.

All great things must come to an end. The Saints will deal away Kamara, an aging veteran, for future mid-round draft picks. In the process, they get a promising RB3 in Jordan.

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