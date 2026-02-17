NFL Mock Trade: Atlanta Falcons Acquire Tua Tagovailoa from the Miami Dolphins

As Miami enters a new era of football under Jeff Hafley, it may also look to move on from the quarterback position. This would ship off Tua Tagovailoa and hail a new quarterback at the head of this 2026 offense. However, for this to happen, Tagovailoa must be traded elsewhere. This is a mock trade scenario simulating what a deal would look like if Tagovailoa were traded to the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football Impact

The #Dolphins preference has been to find a trade partner for Tua Tagovailoa.



A cut is possible in the end. But that has been their preference.



My understanding is new regime doesn’t want it to drag too long. https://t.co/CC2KShHuvP — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 16, 2026

With this trade being done, the Dolphins will be an interesting case study. They currently roster both Quinn Ewers and Zach Wilson. While it is possible that either player would then start, it is also very possible that the Dolphins look to acquire a new play-caller. One logical fit may be Malik Willis with his ties to Hafley. Otherwise, they could go to the NFL draft and target Ty Simpson.

As for fantasy football, no Dolphins quarterback will have high expectations, especially with Tyreek Hill now also gone. The offseason must play out to get a better idea of this offense.

In Atlanta, they would pivot to Tagovailoa as the starter. They would not make this trade with the money and put him behind Michael Penix Jr. or Kirk Cousins (likely to leave). With Kevin Stefanski calling plays, Tagovailoa has upside as a quarterback under his coach. Nonetheless, the expectations are low, with that optimistic upside.

Mock Trade Details

Dolphins Get: 2026 3rd Round Pick, 2027 1st Round Pick, 2027 3rd Round Pick

Falcons Get: Tua Tagovailoa

Why the Falcons Say Yes

The Falcons are the leader in the clubhouse to attain Tagovailoa. According to Kalshi, they have a 29% chance of being his next team, with only the Dolphins returning a higher percentage.

Stefanski knows how to improve quarterback play. With Tagovailoa's raw ability and being under 30, the Falcons may take the chance. As it is, Cousins expects to be gone, and Penix Jr. has proven nothing quite yet. Being both lefties and of similar skillsets, Tagovailoa may also be a good veteran for Penix Jr. to sit behind.

Quarterbacks are not easy to come by. The NFL Draft lacks 1st-round quarterback talent so the Falcons may view this as their high-upside move at the position.

Why the Dolphins Say Yes

In comes a new coach, and surely enough, Jeff Hafley will not wish to retain Tagovailoa. They will run a very different product than the one Mike McDaniel featured, and it will be unlikely to fit Tagovailoa. The Dolphins will wish to ship off his contract and look to new beginnings.

By sending Tagovailoa away, they get this contract on the way out, and they get some draft picks in the process. Not too shabby a deal.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: