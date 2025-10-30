NFL Mock Trade: Jaylen Wright to Saints Could Unlock Ollie Gordon’s Fantasy Ceiling
The NFL Trade Deadline is just around the corner on November 4. There will be a lot of teams battling for a playoff spot that will be looking to add a running back. Not every team is going to be able to acquire an established superstar. However, one running back who could be on the move is Miami Dolphins' second-year back, Jaylen Wright.
He was a fourth-round pick in 2024 and was an impressive prospect coming out of Tennessee. However, with the addition of Ollie Gordon Jr in the 2025 NFL Draft, Wright has become the clear third wheel in Miami. This could make him an affordable trade option, with a ton of upside, and two years of control beyond 2025 on a Day 3 rookie deal. This makes his potential suitors both teams trying to make a deep playoff run and teams looking to build for the future.
New Orleans Saints - Miami Dolphins Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact
New Orleans Saints Receive
RB Jaylen Wright
Seventh Round Pick
Miami Dolphins Receive
Fifth Round Pick
For the Miami Dolphins, this cuts out a third back, leaving more carries for Ollie Gordon II. De'Von Achane could see some extra work, too, but Gordon would be the primary beneficiary. In Week 8, Gordon saw 10 carries and a target, while Wright saw nine carries and a target. That game was likely an audition, in which Gordon was clearly the better back, which is why Wright is now expendable. This move would be a huge step toward Gordon becoming a viable flex option both this season and beyond.
New Orleans has been searching for a replacement for Alvin Kamara, who is clearly being phased out of the offense and could also be traded before November 4. With Kendre Miller sidelined with a torn ACL, Wright is a perfect addition to battle it out with rookie Devin Neal to be their top running back heading into 2026. They could also add another early Day 3 rookie in next year's back, and load up with talent, who could all compete in a true position battle.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Saints
The Saints are clearly in a youth movement. Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan, and Demario Davis are the last remaining pieces from days past, and we'd expect them to all be gone by next season, or maybe even next week. Adding a talented young running back for Kellen Moore to work into his offense at a cheap price makes a ton of sense. Wright is still on his rookie contract through 2027 and was just selected with a fourth-round pick one year ago. Odds are, there won't be a more talented back in the fifth round of next year's draft.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Dolphins
The Dolphins need a lot of help on their roster, but running back is one of the few positions where they appear to be set with Achane and Gordon. They are a team that needs to add draft capital to fix the issues both on their defense and offensive line. It's likely they tear it all down to rebuild heading into 2026.