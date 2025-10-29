NFL Mock Trade: New Orleans Saints Deal RB Alvin Kamara to Washington Commanders
With the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline less than a week away, the trade rumors are starting to heat up. With the Washington Commanders (3-5) scraping to get back into playoff contention and the New Orleans Saints (1-7) heading toward a top-5 draft pick, we have a perfect buyer/sell match. The Commanders have a need at running back, but are the Saints willing to deal RB Alvin Kamara?
Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact
Commanders Receive
RB Alvin Kamara
Saints Receive
2026 Fourth-Round pick
While the Saints aren’t in any rush to deal Kamara, they don’t have much need for a veteran running back as they embark on what could be a long rebuilding process. If they can get a fourth-rounder back for Kamara, they’d be able to shed some salary and recoup a future asset for the 30-year old. The Commanders have been in need of a running back to complement Jacory Croskey-Merritt ever since Austin Ekeler was lost for the season, and players like Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez haven’t quite filled the need.
Kamara hasn’t had a great season as he’s only rushed for 363 yards for one rushing touchdown on 3.6 yards per carry. Even more worrisome, Kamara has only caught 27 balls all season for just 147 receiving yards. He’s far below his normal receiving pace (including targets), so the veteran hasn’t even been all that involved for the Saints this year. With Kendre Miller out for the year, rookie Devin Neal would step into any void left by Kamara, and would immediately become a weekly fantasy starter due to usage alone (although his upside would likely be capped as a RB2).
This potential trade would make the Commanders running back room extremely murky for fantasy purposes. Croskey-Merritt would obviously take a usage hit, while McNichols and Rodriguez would become waiver wire fodder more so than they already are. Kamara would likely see a minor boost as he’d be playing in a better offense, but we seem to be past the days of seeing Kamara take over games so Kamara still wouldn’t have much more upside beyond a RB2.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Commanders
The Commanders have had a rough season with the amount of injuries that have been thrown their way. Since Ekeler went down, they’ve dealt with injuries to QB Jayden Daniels, WR Deebo Samuel, and WR Terry McLaurin – who has already been ruled out of this week’s game against the Seahawks.
Croskey-Merritt hasn’t exactly emerged as much as the Commanders had hoped, but he hasn’t had a horrible season either. The rookie has 402 rushing yards on the year and is averaging 4.9 yards per carry, but he doesn’t offer much in the passing game. Kamara would make a great passing-down complement to JCM’s early-down role, and would fit well next to Jayden Daniels.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Saints
With Kamara signed through the 2026 season, the Saints aren’t in any rush to deal the veteran back. However, at 1-7, they’re in full-on rebuilding mode and should be open to any future assets that they can get for the 30-year-old at the trade deadline.
While the long-time Saint has expressed a desire to remain in New Orleans, the Saints would be able to shed some salary and get a future asset for a player who won’t play a part in their rebuilding process. If they’re able to get a mid-round pick for him, they would be smart to set themselves up to move around the 2026 draft board while also seeing what they have in Neal.