NFL Mock Trade: The Dolphins Send Tyreek Hill Back To The Chiefs
There’s no question that Tyreek Hill remains one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL, even at 31 years old. As the Miami Dolphins stumble to an 0-2 start, trade rumors are beginning to swirl around Hill. With frustration growing among fans, calls are mounting for the Dolphins to consider a rebuild. That could mean major changes in Miami, including the futures of head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier, both of whom are feeling the heat. If the Dolphins continue to struggle, they may look to the future and start selling off veteran talent for draft capital, and Hill could be the most valuable piece on the board.
Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are also off to a surprising 0-2 start. Despite their slow beginning, there’s still optimism in Kansas City thanks to the league’s top head coach–quarterback duo in Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. However, the Chiefs’ receiving corps has been plagued by a mix of injuries, suspensions, and declining performance. Third-year standout Rashee Rice is serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Rookie WR Xavier Worthy has been nursing a shoulder injury after a Week 1 collision with Travis Kelce, who himself appears to have lost a step in his age-35 season. That’s left Hollywood Brown as the Chiefs’ most reliable target, a concerning situation for a team with championship aspirations.
A reunion with Tyreek Hill could be exactly what the Chiefs need to reignite their offense and reclaim their dominance in the AFC. Let’s take a look at what a potential trade could look like and the implications it could have.
Mock Trade Details And Fantasy Football Impact
Kansas City Chiefs Receive:
WR Tyreek Hill
Miami Dolphins Receive:
2026 2nd round pick
A Tyreek Hill trade would significantly impact several players in fantasy football. In the short term, Hill would immediately become the team’s WR1 and see a boost in production, moving from a recently dysfunctional Dolphins offense to one of the most efficient units in the league, led by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. Once Rashee Rice returns, Hill may see a slight dip in targets but would remain a key part of the offense. Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, and Travis Kelce would all likely experience a minor decrease in target share.
On the Dolphins’ side, Hill’s departure would significantly increase Jaylen Waddle’s fantasy upside, as he would clearly become the WR1 in Miami. It would also create more opportunities for Malik Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to earn additional targets.
Why This Makes Sense For The Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have struggled early in the 2025 season and are clearly in need of another offensive weapon to help get back on track and keep their championship hopes alive. What better solution than bringing back a familiar face who already helped them win a Super Bowl? Tyreek Hill is just two seasons removed from a near 1,800-yard campaign, leading the league with 1,799 receiving yards in 2023. Reuniting him with Patrick Mahomes, his quarterback from 2018 to 2021, would instantly revive a proven connection that brought the Chiefs tremendous success during that stretch.
Why This Makes Sense For The Dolphins
In this trade, the Dolphins fully commit to the future and acknowledge that their current window to contend has closed. At 31 years old, Tyreek Hill likely has only a few peak years left, so Miami capitalizes on his value while it still can. By acquiring a second-round pick, the Dolphins position themselves to build for 2026 and beyond, potentially adding a key piece that could help them become legitimate contenders down the line.