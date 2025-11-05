Why Nico Collins Is a Prime Fantasy Football Trade Target Entering Week 10
The Houston Texans are having a disappointing season with a 3-5 record through nine weeks, but the offense has yet to click at full speed. Wide receiver Nico Collins is the catalyst of the passing game for the Texans, and they need to get him more involved if they want to turn their season around. Let’s dive into his performance so far and project his outlook for the remainder of the fantasy season.
Season Performance
Collins has played in seven games for the Texans this year. In his time on the field, he has a team-leading 57 targets for 33 receptions, 414 yards, and three touchdowns. He is the clear number one option for quarterback C.J. Stroud in the air game. He has seen an increase in usage over the past two weeks with 10 targets in Week 7 and 11 targets in Week 9. Although he hasn’t reached his fantasy football ceiling so far, a deeper look indicates that his biggest games could be in the near future.
2025 Fantasy Outlook
The Texans’ wideout is averaging 13.0 fantasy points per game, which ranks him as the WR28 in weekly average. Fantasy football managers know that Collins is not playing at his highest level, as his ADP was WR6 heading into this season. The elite wideout is set to break out at some point and carry the load for the Texans’ offense.
Looking at the rest of the Houston offense, Stroud is ruled out for Week 10, as he was unable to pass concussion protocol, but the quarterback is not expected to be out long-term. In the wide receiver room, Christian Kirk and Xavier Hutchinson are the other threats to targets, but they are not nearly on the same level as Collins. Tight end Dalton Schultz is second on the team with 48 targets — with a good amount coming when Collins went down with an injury.
Why You Should Trade for Nico Collins
The veteran wide receiver is a proven threat in the Houston Texans’ offense. He has already established solid chemistry with C.J. Stroud, and fantasy managers know the output he is capable of producing. With little competition for targets in the passing game, the wide receiver looks to finish strong and receive a high amount of volume during the rest of the season. With a low stock currently, Nico Collins is a prime fantasy football trade target heading into Week 10.