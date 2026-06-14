Sandy Alcantara has posted the greatest volume of any pitcher in baseball to this point of the 2026 season, a welcome trend among fantasy baseball players. As the MLB trade deadline approaches, trade rumors involving the Miami Marlins star continue to heat up.

The Marlins have posted a modest 35-36 record to this point of the season, but are expected to be active ahead of the August deadline. Alcantara, 30, is regarded as one of the team’s top trade chips and could help the team bring in long-term contributors in a potential return.

Alcantara has carved out 15 starts already this year, posting a 4.25 ERA and 71 strikeouts over 971 innings. He’s shown flashes of his previous form pre-Tommy John surgery, and has rebounded encouragingly after a turbulent 2025 campaign. The former Cy Young winner will offer valuable contributions to an established playoff contender, potentially bolstering his fantasy baseball outlook over the remainder of the season.

Plenty of postseason contenders will consider making a move for Alcantara, but the San Diego Padres could present the most ideal fit for Alcantara in fantasy baseball. Let’s explore a mock trade that sends the two-time All-Star to San Diego:

Miami Marlins-San Diego Padres Mock Trade & Fantasy Baseball Impact

May 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami receives Ethan Salas, Jorge Quintana, Tucker Musgrove

San Diego receives Sandy Alcantara

In the proposed deal, San Diego strikes an aggressive deal for Alcantara for a haul of high-upside prospects. The Padres are no strangers to aggressive trades around the deadline, a trend that projects to persist in 2026, considering the team’s need for frontline bullpen help.

Ethan Salas headlines the return for Miami, ranked as San Diego’s top prospect and one of the top players at his position of any team’s farm system. Jorge Quintana is a younger prospect, offering upside as a switch-hitting shortstop with a 6-foot-2 frame. Rounding out the return, is righty pitcher Tucker Musgrove, an older prospect at 24 years old with triple-digit velocity on his fastball.

Moving on to the fantasy baseball impact: Alcantara has the tools to close the season as one of the top pitchers in the majors in an improved situation. He’s already posting league-high volume, presenting a safe floor for production throughout the remainder of the fantasy season. He’s currently ranked SP27 in fantasy scoring among starting pitchers, and would likely take a sizable leap inside the top-20 with a trade to the Padres.

Why The Marlins Make The Trade

May 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) walks towards the dugout against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at the Rogers Centre. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

If the Marlins believe they’re in a position to contend this season, one of baseball’s most popular trade candidates could come off the market. If the club leans the other way, Miami could bring in a significant return for its star pitcher. Considering Alcantara will enter the final year of his contract in 2027, now could be the time to move him while his value remains elevated. Flashes of inconsistency could hamper interest among playoff contenders, dwindling the value of a potential return.

Why The Padres Make The Trade

Jun 10, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Craig Stammen (14) takes the ball from starting pitcher Michael King (34) during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

The Padres are eyeing another significant trade as the team looks to shore up weaknesses within its lineup for a deep postseason run. San Diego’s bullpen could benefit greatly from the addition of a high-end starter with veteran command, two checks in the right box for a Padres squad looking to make its first trip to the World Series since 1998. Considering their assets in the farm system, they could present an ideal return for the services of a reliable All-Star-caliber starter on the mound.

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