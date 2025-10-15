Why Dak Prescott Is a Prime Fantasy Football Trade Target Entering Week 7
Dak Prescott has impressed the entire league this season, bouncing back from a season-ending hamstring injury last year. The Dallas Cowboys have found themselves in pass-heavy game scripts for the majority of their games. Prescott has taken advantage of the situation and led Dallas to be the third-highest-scoring offense in the league, averaging 29.7 points per game. Let’s break down his performance and his outlook for the rest of the fantasy football season.
Season Performance
Over the first six weeks of the 2025 season, Prescott has thrown for 1,617 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. He has also added 49 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The veteran’s numbers have produced a 71.6 completion percentage and a 79.2 QBR, which both rank in the top five among all quarterbacks in the NFL.Coming off surgery in the offseason, the Cowboys’ quarterback has returned to prime form and has his name in MVP conversations. The most impressive part of Prescott’s season is that he has done most of his work without his top target CeeDee Lamb. Wideout George Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson have led the way in the receiving game in Lamb’s absence.
During his NFL career, Prescott has displayed elite decision-making, mobility, and throwing accuracy. His pocket presence and ability to make adjustments add an extra component to his game that opponents have to game plan for. The quarterback has developed strong leadership skills as he has matured during his time in the league, and they are on display this year as he continues to pilot the Cowboys’ offense despite the absence of his top wideout. Let’s dive into his fantasy outlook for the remainder of the 2025 season.
2025 Fantasy Outlook
Prescott is the QB3 in fantasy football this year. He has a high usage rate in the offense, leading the league in passing attempts and ranking second in passing yards and passing touchdowns. The quarterback has done all this work without CeeDee Lamb, his No. 1 option. Reports have said that Lamb has a chance to return in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders, and if not, he should return very soon after.
Among his impressive performance, pass-heavy game scripts, and the return of WR1 CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott is projected to be one of the best quarterbacks for the rest of the season. Target him on the trade block of your fantasy football league, especially if you have a need at QB.