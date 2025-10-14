Cowboys release third-year WR ahead of looming CeeDee Lamb, Turpin returns
The Dallas Cowboys are making a mid-week roster shakeup before returning to the practice field on Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the Cowboys will be making some changes at wide receiver.
After filling in on special teams, third-year wide receiver Jalen Cropper has been released. The move comes with the expected returns of superstar receiver CeeDee Lamb and electric playmaker KaVontae Turpin right around the corner.
According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys are hopeful that Cropper will pass through the wire waiver and return to the team as a member of the practice squad.
MORE: Cowboys' playoff odds shrink drastically after loss to Panthers
Cropper appeared in three games this season and returned three punts for 27 yards and two kickoffs for 38 yards.
Cropper's release comes hours after owner and general manager Jerry Jones revealed that he is hopeful All-Pro receiver Lamb will be able to return for Dallas' Week 7 showdown with the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.
Lamb has been out of action since suffering a high-ankle sprain just seven snaps into the team's Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears. Turpin, meanwhile, has been slowed this season due to a foot sprain, which has kept him out of the Cowboys' past two games.
MORE: Jerry Jones sees silver lining for Cowboys after bizarre Week 6 in NFL
Both players would elevate an already prolific offense at a time when it needs it the most.
While the Cowboys' offense has exceled and is among the best in the league this season, it has to be virtually perfect if the Cowboys want to win because of the liabilities on defense. Lamb and Turpin will provide the extra boost to both the offense and the special teams unit that could be the spark the team needs to get back into the win column.
The team will continue to monitor Lamb and Turpin as the week goes on, keeping their fingers crossed that there are no setbacks before the weekend.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders on Sunday afternoon is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2 winners & 3 big losers in Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 letdown vs Panthers
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' brutal loss vs. Panthers
Cowboys' top moments in heartbreaking loss to Panthers in Week 6
Jerry Jones brutally roasted after former Cowboys RB runs wild on Dallas
Cowboys firing Matt Eberflus would be rare mid-season coaching change for team
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc